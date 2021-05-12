UPDATE : Wednesday, May 12
Fire officials say fire activity is beginning to quiet down as crews continue to patrol, monitor, and mop up on all divisions. Some resources are being released to allow them to become available for other potential new starts. There was no change in acreage and the fire is now 68% contained.
The US 60 outside of Globe between mileposts 253-311 - Globe to just west of Show Low, remains open and the ADOT expects that it may reopen completely as early as tonight.
"Eastbound traffic is being flagged through mileposts 257-261. Please slow down in that area and watch for flaggers and firefighting crews still working in the area. ADOT expects to open the highway completely tonight after crews come off the line. As a reminder, call 511 or check with ADOT's social media for traffic and road closure updates.
UPDATE : staff, May 11, 11:35 a.m.
An update from the Arizona Department of Transportation announces that US 60 outside of Globe between mileposts 253-311 has been reopened from Globe to just west of Show Low.
"However, eastbound traffic is being flagged through mileposts 257-261. Please slow down in that area and watch for flaggers and firefighting crews still working in the area. ADOT expects to open the highway completely tonight after crews come off the line. As a reminder, call 511 or check with ADOT's social media for traffic and road closure updates."
GLOBE — Most of the Copper Canyon Fire, which has burned 2,652 acres, was quiet Sunday.
Highway 60 reopened Monday afternoon.
The fire closed US Highway 60 between Globe and Show Low all weekend. Through most of the day, US 60 remained closed Monday between mileposts 253 and 311 — near Globe to just west of Show Low. The fire seriously damaged guardrails along that stretch of highway, and due to public safety concerns, ADOT (The Arizona Department of Transportation) decided to keep it closed for public safety.
A portion of the northeast corner remained active as the fire consumed an island of brush within the fire’s perimeter Monday. Firefighters continued to mop up and secure fire edges and engines patrolled the perimeter scouring for flare ups or hot spots. Firefighters successfully tied the northeastern edge of the fire into the Griffin Fire burn scar on the Tonto National Forest Monday.
The Copper Canyon Fire was ignited sometime during the afternoon of Friday, May 7, about three miles northeast of Globe. The fire was determined to be human-caused and was fueled by dry, hot and windy conditions, thus challenging suppression efforts. Investigation is currently underway as to the source of ignition. There are no evacuation orders at this time, however all residents should be on high alert and are urged to sign up with their county’s emergency management website for local emergency notifications.
Due to public safety concerns regarding guardrail fire damage along a stretch of the highway, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) decided to keep highway US 60 closed until it was safe. For traffic updates, including road closures, call 511 or check ADOT’s social media sites. To register for Navajo County emergency alerts, visit www.navajocountyaz.gov/Departments/Emergency-Management-and-Preparedness/Ready-Navajo-County-Notification-System/Ready-Navajo-County-Registration
While a majority of the Copper Canyon Fire remained quiet Monday, it was only 35 percent contained and 135 people were on the ground fighting the fire.
U.S. 60 reopened late afternoon on Monday in both directions. There is a section that is being flagged for travel, which means it's down to one lane, but at least it's open.
Thank you for the update!
Is it just me or does it seem irresponsible to close a regionally important highway when some guardrails are damaged or missing? Why not do what they did along 260 when those guardrails were burned, open the highway, lower the speed limit in the area of the missing guardrails and install caution signage? If the State can indemnify itself and businesses from Covid related suits why can't the State create laws that protect itself from lawsuits if drivers recklessly hurt themselves when they drive on a highway that is not in perfect shape after a fire, flood or other cause of temporary roadway destruction so that ADOT is not forced by fear of lawsuits to close roads. Surely these protections for the State could be incorporated into the Stupid Motorist Law.
