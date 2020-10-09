CONCHO — A Corn Hole Tournament will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tournament is specifically to raise funds for holiday food boxes.
The tournament and related events will take place at the Old Concho Community Assistance Center at 35432 Hwy 180-A in Concho, at the corner of U.S. Highway 61 and Highway 180-A.
In conjunction with the Corn Hole Tournament will be a huge fall yard sale, bake sale and raffle prizes.
All proceeds will go towards holiday food boxes this season. Non-perishable food items can be dropped off at the food bank to help feed the hungry in the Concho community.
This year's goal is to raise $5,300 to buy turkeys and hams for Thanksgiving and Christmas. These items will be donated directly to the Old Concho Community Assistance Center Food Bank.
For more information or to register for the Corn Hole Tournament, call Nicole Foster at 928-245-7229 (cell) or 928-337-5047, x229 (office).
More information
The Old Concho Community Assistance Center is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization exempt from federal taxes. Any donations from your business or home are tax deductible.
Old Concho Community Assistance Center operates with the assistance of federal and state grants. The center's purpose is to house the homeless, the victims of both Navajo and Apache County. In addition to housing programs, the center offers food through Food Bank programs.
