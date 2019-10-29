In a story headlined “Community center moving forward in Concho Valley,” that appeared in the October 25 edition of the White Mountain Independent, there were several errors. ConchoCAN paid a total of $68,000 for the modular buildings being assembled for the community center. The money to purchase the buildings came from the sale of a house that was donated to ConchoCAN by the Mellon Family. Devin Brown is the Apache County Community Development director. Dan Thompson is Concho CAN Board president. Two names were misspelled. Leon Buttler is with ConchoCAN and Brian King is with Builders First Source.
The Independent apologizes for the errors, and any confusion they may have caused.
