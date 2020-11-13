The story titled, “City donates $10K to Thanksgiving Citizens program,” that published Nov. 10 contains an error.
The city of Show Low is donating $10,000 to the Community Fast of Compassion.
The donation of turkeys and drive-thru meals for ‘Thanksgiving 2020 for Show Low Citizens’ is a separate event supported by the city’s contingency fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.