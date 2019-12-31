CORRECTION
• An error appeared in a story headlined “SRP weighs biomass burning as it phases out coal,” published in the Dec. 27, edition of the Independent. The Coronado Generating Station is located in Apache County, north of St. Johns. The Independent apologizes for the error.
