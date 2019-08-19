In the Aug. 16, edition of The White Mountain Independent, the last entry for winners in the article titled "Recycled Art exhibit proves there's nothing to throw away," first and second place were transposed. The correct report is First place for “Simplicity” to Bruce Taylor for his “BeeSatFlower" and second place to Karen Lewis for “Sunny Hedgehog.”

