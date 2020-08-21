In a story titled, “McSally: “81 days to save the country” that published Aug. 18, the story incorrectly stated that “McSally said she tied for the most bills signed in support of the border wall.” McSally introduced 46 bills and resolutions in 2019, 7 of which became law but were not border wall bills.
