Correction

• In a story entitled “Apache County girds for March 17 presidential primary,” published in the Jan. 21 edition of the Independent, there was an error. Voters placed on the inactive voter roll can vote at the polls on Election Day for four years after they become inactive. They will not receive a ballot in the mail. If a voter does not vote at the polls during the four-year period, they will have to re-register to vote.
