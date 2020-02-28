In an article headlined “Apache County teams with state to screen and treat STDs,” that appeared in the Independent Feb. 14, incorrectly reported that Apache County had renewed a $6,000 state grant to monitor and prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases in the county. Actually, the county accepted the grant in 2019 but this year decided the grant required too much paperwork to renew. The county decided not to apply for the grant again, but hasn’t changed the level of reporting and monitoring of sexually transmitted disease countywide.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.