Correction

A story published in the Tuesday, July 16, edition of the Independent, titled “First day of school less than three weeks away” provided two incorrect dates. McNary Elementary School starts on July 24, and Vernon Elementary School starts Aug. 1. The Independent apologizes for the error.
