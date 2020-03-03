• In an article entitled “Several competitive races shaping up in Navajo County,” that was published in the Friday, Feb. 28 edition, there was an error. Jim Vance is the former chair of the Navajo County Republican Committee. Dustin Graham is the current chair.
• In a story titled, “SAFE House fundraising banquet scheduled for March 7,” published Friday, Feb. 28, an incorrect ticket price was listed. Tickets are $50 per person. Rob Turnwall was incorrectly identified as the White Mountain SAFE House director; he is a White Mountain SAFE House board member. The Independent apologizes for the errors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.