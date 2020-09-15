In a Sept, 11, 2020 story on Wendy Rogers, reporter Peter Aleshire wrote that the founder of the Oath Keepers was Mark Pitcavage but that was incorrect. The founder of the Oath Keepers, “an anti-government American far-right organization associated with the militia movement,” is Stewart Rhodes. Mark Pitcavage is with the Anti-Defamation League and has fought against groups like the Oath Keepers for decades. Pitcavage called the Independent to correct this story and we do regret the error.
In a story published Sept. 11, titled “Jake wears khaki, not from State Farm,” an agency was incorrectly named U.S. Department of Agriculture. The agency involved was actually the Arizona Department of Agriculture.
Also a link to the Annual Glimmer of Hope Gala was incorrect. The correct link is http://pacc911.org/glimmer-of-hope-2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.