Billions at stake for one of nation’s worst funded school systems
The roller coaster ride continues.
Anxious Arizona school districts have spent months reading tea leaves and trying to predict the legislature’s next move when it comes to potentially far-reaching changes in school funding.
Last week, schools got a double dose of bad news.
First, the state budget deliberations bogged down in quicksand, with a freeze in school funding and a big increase in taxpayer money for private school vouchers in the works.
Second, court rulings doomed both Prop. 208’s promise of a billion dollars and a ballot initiative intended to roll back the biggest income tax cut in the state’s history.
The political furor over the budget, tax cuts and propositions has turned a promising year for schools into a fog of uncertainty. The state has a $5 billion surplus – both one-time money that includes a gush of federal grants and a structural surplus of more than a billion.
However, Republicans with a one-vote margin in the senate have so far failed to adopt a budget, with school funding at the heart of the deadlock.
Arizona remains about 48th in per-student funding nationally, with the largest class sizes and some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation. The pandemic has strained school districts statewide, with a growing teacher shortage, student test scores dropping and dropout rates rising.
So here’s a rundown on some of the big debates and developments affecting schools.
Court kills Prop. 208:
The State Supreme Court finally killed Prop. 208, a voter-approved measure that imposed a 3.5% income tax surcharge on people making more than $250,000 for an individual or $500,000 for a couple.
State lawmakers last session had already attempted to gut the proposition by enacting what amounts to a lower, 2.5% flat tax – which would have reduced the money from Prop. 208 by at least half.
Education advocates gathered hundreds of thousands of signatures for a referendum to repeal the 2.5% flat tax – effectively restoring the funding for Prop. 208 plus another billion in state revenues.
State lawmakers were considering passing a new, even lower rate tax structure to sabotage the referendum – but the state supreme court saved them the trouble.
Last week Chief Justice Robert Brutinel signed an order that will keep the referendum off the ballot, with $1.9 billion in a year in state revenues at stake. The order provided no details on how the seven justices came to their conclusion or how the justices votes. Gov. Doug Ducey added three judges to the court.
The state legislative analysist office said the new, 2.5% limit will save the average taxpayer making $25,000 to $30,000 about $11 a year and those making $50,000 to $75,000 about $96 annually. But most of the $2 billion will got to people making more than $250,000 annually once the tax change is fully phased in after 2025.
The court’s order sharply limits voter referendums when it comes to taxes and spending, since the court ruled that bills that provides for the “support and maintenance” of state government – and therefore not subject to a referendum.
The ruling overturned a Maricopa Superior Court judge’s ruling.
Gov. Doug Ducey hailed the ruling, saying slashing the state’s income tax rate will attract new businesses and residents.
Education advocates decried the ruling, saying it will ultimately cut education spending by $1 billion annually – while gutting the referendum process.
State Budget Deadlock:
Next, Republican Rep. Paul Boyer provoked a crisis when he said he would only support the budget proposed by state Republican leaders if it funded the $1 billion in school funding lost with the demise of Prop. 208.
Boyer also wanted a big increase in eligibility for private school vouchers to cover any child from a low-income family, although voters had overturned a previous legislative attempt to expand the controversial program.
Instead, Republican legislative leaders proposed a “skinny” budget – which would simply increase this year’s budget in all categories to account for inflation and increases in demands for service. This would leave the surplus largely untouched, eliminate the limited, targeted education spending increase in Gov. Ducey’s proposed budget and replace none of the Prop. 208 money.
That budget was voted down last week due to the defection of a couple of Republicans and the unanimous opposition of Democrats. One of the dissenting Republicans said he wanted to open up vouchers to every student in the state.
The legislature is scrambling this week to come up with another budget plan. State Republican legislative leaders fear that giving into Boyer or lawmakers pushing for an unlimited increase in vouchers would open the floodgates to other demands by Republicans – while ensuring the package won’t get a single Democratic vote.
Democrats have said they favor devoting a portion of the surplus to an earned income tax credit, with direct payments to people in low-paying jobs. They’re also opposed to any expansion of vouchers for private schools, which already cost the state more than $250 million annually. Most parents in rural school districts can’t take advantage of the vouchers because there are few – if any – private schools in their community.
