COVID cases are surging in many areas in Apache and Navajo counties, even off the stricken Navajo Nation.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez last week extended the existing lockdown and weekend curfew until Dec. 27 and pleaded with the federal government for a Major Disaster Declaration.
The declaration would free up federal funds to help pay for medical supplies and health workers as cases have once again surged. The Navajo Nation so far has reported more than 17,000 cases and 658 deaths, with an average of 300 new cases daily.
Meanwhile, the pandemic has also surged in Show Low, Lakeside, Winslow, Holbrook, Forest Lakes, Snowflake and Taylor, according to the state Department of Health Services Dec. 4 release of zip-code based infection rates.
Show Low still has a relatively low infection rate – just 5 cases per 10,000 population. However, it’s risen 85% in the past week. Lakeside had just 2 cases per 100,000, up 83% in the past week. Tiny Overgaard had a rate of 9 per 10,000 — up a stunning 1,600% in the past week. Snowflake’s at 7/10,000, up 68% and Taylor’s at 6/10,000 or 143%.
Perhaps surprisingly, the infection rate per 10,000 in the past two weeks has actually dropped in Springerville, St. Johns, Eagar and Alpine.
Overall in Arizona in the past two weeks, cases have risen 53%, deaths by 85% and hospitalizations by 60%. More than 90% of the state’s intensive care hospital beds are full, with 666 COVID-19 patients accounting for 38% of those patients.
Health officials appealed to residents throughout the state to always wear a mask in public, avoid crowds and social gatherings and stay home if you feel even slightly sick. Health officials have also urged people to wash their hands often and disinfect surfaces, although the evidence indicates the virus spreads almost entirely through the air as a result of close, face-to-face contact.
As of Dec. 7 in the pandemic, Arizona has 365,843 confirmed cases resulting in 6,950 deaths. The official figures likely don’t capture all of the infections or deaths, since about a third of those infected will never get tested and never know they’re infected — even though they can still spread the virus. One population-based study in Maricopa County concluded that as many as 11 % of the population has been infected at some point. That’s why the key to slowing the spread until the arrival of a vaccine in the spring depends on near-universal mask wearing in public or in any setting where you can’t remain at least six feet apart in a well ventilated space or outdoors.
The state doesn’t report cases on reservations by zip code, however the Navajo Reservation, San Carlos Apache Reservation and White Mountains Apache Reservation have all suffered major outbreaks. Native Americans have roughly twice the death rate as the overall population, which may reflect a lack of healthcare, co-existing conditions and genetic factors.
Federal figures indicate that Chinle has the highest infection rate in the nation – with 1,264 cases per 10,000. Many Native Americans on the reservation also live in crowded, multi-generational families, making it hard to isolate anyone who does get sick. On the Navajo Reservations, many homes don’t have running water.
The Navajo nation remains critically short of medical supplies, doctors, nurses and critical equipment, like oxygen machines. The limited medical facilities are overwhelmed and transfers to other hospitals out of the area often delayed. An estimated 40% of the nursing positions in the existing facilities are vacant.
Nez issued an appeal to people to stay at home and avoid spread the virus further, saying, “You have the power to stop this virus. The Navajo Nation needs your help. Our doctors and nurses need your help. Our elders, our most vulnerable population, need your help. Our front-line workers need your help. Let’s help save lives.”
Infection rates by zip code and two-week trend:
Zip Code: population # /10,000 Two week change
Chambers (1,300): 22 up 25%
Holbrook (5,700) 13 up 11%
Winslow (15,000) 16 up 100%
Show Low (18,000) 5 up 85%
Lakeside (7,400) 2 up 83%
Overgaard (2,700) 9 up 1,600%
Heber (1,300) 4 No change
Forest Lakes (203) 0 No Change
Taylor (4,200) 6 up 143%
Snowflake (7,800) 7 up 68%
Concho (2,700) 1 down 80%
Springerville (2,200) 6 down 55%
St. Johns (4,500) 4 down 33%
Eagar (4,900) 6 down 16%
Alpine: (434) 3 down 90%
Gila County Communities
Payson: (22,000) 5/10,000 — up 189%
Pine (2,500) 2/10,000 — up 100%
Young: (624) 0 cases
Tonto Basin (1,634) 1/10,000 — no change
Globe: (13,000) 6/10,000 — 250% higher
San Carlos (5,000) 15/10,000 — down 32%
Peridot: 3,600): 26/10,000 — down 22%
(2) comments
I love my home town of Heber/Overgaard. I hope everyone stays safe.
Please, wear that mask, wash those hands, and use sanitizer. PLEASE!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.