FORT APACHE - White Mountain Apache Tribe Implements a 72-Hour Lockdown starting December 4, 2020 thru December 7, 2020.
(Fort Apache Indian Reservation, Whiteriver, Ariz. December 3, 2020)
Dec. 3, 2020 - In response to an increase of 40 new COVID-19 cases over a three day period, the White Mountain Apache Tribe (the Tribe) activated its COVID-19 Shelter-in-Place Activation system by implementing a 72-hour lockdown.
The Lockdown will begin on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 8:00 P.M. and continue throughout the weekend until Monday, December 7, 2020 at 8:00 P.M. During the lockdown, all residents of the Fort Apache Indian Reservation (“Reservation”) are required to stay home within their residence, at all times and take every possible precaution to limit social interactions which may transmit COVID-19. Individuals may leave their homes or places of residence only in the following circumstance: (1) Traveling to or from work with proof of employment; and (2) obtaining or seeking medical care
WHITERIVER SCHOOLS - Due to the Tribal Shelter in place scheduled from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Monday, all on-site student services will be suspended for Monday, Dec. 7. All staff will work remotely on this day as well. All physical offices and school sites will be closed.
The ABC Day Care Center will be closed on Monday, Dec. 7. Food service distribution will be available as normal on Sunday, Dec. 6 starting at 3:30 p.m.
Distance learning for all students will operate on a normal school schedule- please plan to have your student(s) attend school remotely on Monday.
Day Care and on-site student services will resume on Tues., Dec. 8.
WINDOW ROCK - Navajo Nation extends stay-at-home lockdown and re-implements 57-hour weekend lockdown as hospitals reach a state of major crisis
On Thursday, Dec. 3, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer hosted a virtual forum, in which several Navajo Area IHS medical and health care providers stated that the Navajo Nation is now in a major health care crisis and pleaded with the public to stay home and take precautions to help reduce the overwhelming surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. As of Thursday, the Navajo reported a total of 17,310 positive cases and 663 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The entire forum is available online at: https://youtu.be/yfOg3RANG-A.
Dr. Loretta Christensen, Chief Medical Officer for Navajo Area Indian Health Service, stated that we are “truly in crisis mode” as hospitals continue to receive more and more hospital visits and hospitalizations related to COVID-19. The current situation is leading to a shortage of hospital beds, oxygen supplies, medical personnel, and increasing wait times to transfer severe COVID-19 patients to other hospital facilities in the region that are better equipped to assist.
SHOW LOW — NOTICE OF COVID-19 MITIGATION MEASURES FOR UPCOMING SHOW LOW SHINES PARADE AND CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING Scheduled for Saturday, December 5
In accordance with Governor Doug Ducey’s Executive Order 2020-59 dated December 2, 2020, the City of Show Low has implemented the following measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during the Show Low Shines Christmas parade, which will take place beginning at 6:00 p.m. along the Deuce of Clubs from Central Avenue eastward to White Mountain Road, followed by the tree lighting in front of the
Show Low Library:
- Remain in your vehicle whenever possible.
- Social distance at least 6 feet from others; when not feasible, wear a mask.
- Only congregate in groups with people from your household.
- Refrain from attending the event if you are experiencing COVID-like symptoms or have reason to believe you have been exposed to COVID-19.
