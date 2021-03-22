HOLBROOK — Embry Health opened two pop-up (drive-thru) COVID-19 vaccination pods in Navajo County last Wednesday. As of Monday morning, they still had a handful of vaccines ready to administer today, March 22 at Frontier Park in Show Low.
They will also be vaccinating on Tuesday, March. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Now is your chance to get the first dose of the Moderna vaccine via drive thru. Register now at embryhealth.com/covid-19-vaccine.
If you are not sure if you are eligible for the vaccine, don't hesitate. Please go to the link above for guidance.
The hours of operation are 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Frontier Park.
“The COVID-19 vaccination pods will offer vaccines for health care professionals, health care support occupations, long-term care staff and residents, protective services occupations, educators, power and utilities, food and agriculture occupations, packaging, transportation, distribution, grocery and restaurant workers, essential services and critical industry staff, and adults 55 and older. Please come prepared with a face mask, driver’s license, insurance card and documentation of eligibility,” states the press release.
More about Embry Health
Embry Health operates the widest network of COVID-19 test locations in the state of Arizona. In March 2020, CEO Raymond Embry saw the toll COVID-19 was taking on his community, so he pivoted resources from Embry women’s health clinic in Mesa and began offering free polymerase chain reaction COVID-19 testing to the public.
“Today with over 1,000 employees and over 70 drive-thru sites spread throughout Arizona, Embry Health continues to provide free PCR COVID-19 testing, antibody testing, COVID-19 vaccinations, and flu vaccinations to the public, regardless of their medical insurance access,” said Embry Health officials.
Embry Health recently joined Arizona’s leading diagnostic testing lab, Sonora Quest Laboratories, to ensure Arizonans receive accurate test results in less than 24 hours on average. The partnership between Sonora Quest Laboratories and Embry Health makes it easier to access free tests with quick results.
Find out more about Embry Health, including the variety of testing services and job opportunities, by visiting embryhealth.com or calling 480-376-2170.
Services may vary per location.
COVID-19 and antibody testing is at no cost for the patient regardless of insurance status. However, the appropriate payer will be billed (insurance/HRSA).
