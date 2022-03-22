2nd Annual Maintenance & Painting of the W

Maintenance & Painting of letter to become community annual event
WHITERIVER — One year ago, the Whiteriver community held the dedication of the W to honor the 49 White Mountain Apache tribal members who had lost their lives to COVID-19.
On Friday, March 25, the community will make it an annual event, naming it the second annual Maintenance & Painting of the W.
Whiteriver community President Joni Shipp and her volunteer group had long been wanting to repaint the 4-foot-wide white W on the mountain east of tribal headquarters. The W, it was understood, was to signify Whiteriver.
Though no one seemed to recall when the W was originally painted on the mountain, or when it faded, it was the lack of dollars and manpower that prevented the Whiteriver community project from taking place. But, when they saw it as a visible way to remember their tribal members who had lost their lives to COVID-19, it moved to the top of the list.
Following approval by Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood, and with the help of Chief of Staff Jerry Gloshay, the Fort Apache Hot Shots and Bureau of Indian Affairs Fuels Management crew volunteered to climb the mountain and paint the W last year.
The original date for the dedication was March 17, 2021, the date one year before in 2020 when the emergency declaration was issued for the tribe to shut down due to the world pandemic.
But, with Mother Nature calling a snow day on the 17th, the alternate date of March 19 was selected. Now that it will be an annual event, Shipp said they chose March 25, a date as close as possible to the shutdown date.
With the dedication of the W now becoming annual, Shipp said she reached out to forestry officials and the BIA again to keep the W alive, so to speak. She said she wanted to have an annual maintenance done for the W so it would never fade again.
“We would like to add special meaning to the hard work that goes into painting and maintaining for the W,” Shipp said. “This year we would like to have solar lights set up on the W to honor our youth and celebrate the winning of the 3A state champion Lady Falcons and in memory to Alchesay’s No. 1 fan, Josh Cheney. We are not taking away what started the W being dedicated to those who lost their lives to COVID but continue to add special meaning every year.”
Cheney, beloved friend of many, was always at every Falcons game. He died on Jan. 5.
Shipp said they will include trash and debris pickup and paint touch-ups on any of the rocks that may have chipped or faded and will add solar lights that will highlight the W at night.
Forestry and BIA officials offered their help with the W project again this year.
“We have not yet opened this up to the public as the hike is quite strenuous and requires expert hikers,” Shipp said.
Last year tribal departments and individuals pitched in to help with the cost, and all members of the community were invited to speak at the public assembly. It was a successful and memorable event.
This year, the project is also in need of donations to ensure it will be a success. White paint and painting supplies, snacks, water, trash bags and solar lights are among the items being requested for donation.
Any of the items for donation can be dropped off at the local Social Services building, Shipp said.
Breakfast will be provided to the hikers and an opening prayer will be said before the maintenance climb begins at 7 a.m. At noon, a public assembly will take place at the tribal office parking lot where the hikers will be served lunch.
Cheney’s family will speak along with various tribal leaders and council members as well as Alchesay students, players and their families.
Questions regarding donations or details regarding the event should be addressed to Shipp at 928-594-0425.
