Apache and Navajo Counties have finally shed their status as statewide – even nationwide – COVID-19 hot spots.
As of Monday, based on the previous seven days, Apache County has had 200 new cases per 100,000 population and Navajo County has reported 174 cases per 100,000.
By contrast, Yuma county reports 397 per 100,000, Graham County 317, Maricopa County 259 and Gila County 220 – all higher than Apache or Navajo.
Coconino’s infection rate has declined to 92 per 100,000, with Greenlee trailing at 74 and La Paz at 47.
Nonetheless, healthcare facilities in Apache and Navajo Counties continue to cope with a “surge” in admissions, even as COVID-19 hospitalizations are falling statewide.
Summit Healthcare facilities say they’ve experienced a rapid increase in admissions for patients with COVID-19, but still have ample bed capacity – with just 54 out of 90 beds full. The hospital has 18 COVID-19 patients.
Still, the Summit Healthcare Governing Board issued a statement strongly urging the public to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash hands frequently to slow the spread of the now-widespread virus to avoid overwhelming hospitals.
“This simple action will not only save lives but will demonstrate unwavering support for our healthcare workers as they cope with the stress and demands of this challenging environment,” Summit said in a press release.
The state’s website provides totals of confirmed cases by zip code, which doesn’t include the Navajo or White Mountain Apache and San Carlos Apache reservations – both dealing with some of the worst outbreaks in the country.
As of Monday, the Show Low zip code had 346 cases. The Pinetop zip code had 100, the Snowflake zip code had 113, the Eagar zip code had 40, with another 103 cases in adjacent unincorporated areas. The Winslow zip code had 531.
Little Colorado Medical Center in Winslow has also seen an increase in COVID-19 patients. The Center has nine inpatients, including one COVID-19 patient. The system has done 132 tests in the past five days, with six coming back positive. That’s an encouraging positive rate of 4.5 percent. Federal Centers for Disease Control benchmarks suggest a downward trend in positive tests that remain below 5 percent for two weeks offers once sign the virus may be sufficiently under control to safely reopen schools.
Statewide, the positive rate of tests is much higher – about 13 % – about 14% for the most recent day reported. The state site on Monday reported 1,000 new cases and 14 new deaths. The statewide total for the pandemic on Monday stood at 180,000 cases and 3,800 deaths. The number of daily new cases peaked at 5,400 on June 29.
However, hospitalizations have fallen sharply in the past two weeks on a statewide basis. On August 2, the state department of health services website listed just 2,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. That compares to some 3,500 two weeks ago. That state has some 1,800 hospital beds, with 83 percent of them in use, down from about 90 percent two weeks ago.
Navajo County public health officials say they’ve been working closely with school districts struggling to decide whether to offer in-person instruction starting on Aug. 17 or later. Gov. Doug Ducey’s most recent executive order leaves it up to school districts to come up with their own criteria for reopening for in-person classes. The executive order does require districts to provide a safe space on campus after Aug. 17 for any children who show up, but doesn’t require in-person instruction. The state has promised to offer additional, non-binding guidance on Friday – less than two weeks ahead of the required opening of campuses to any children who need a safe place to go during the day.
Apache and Navajo counties for weeks led the state for new cases and deaths, but the spread of the virus has slowed here faster than it has in the rest of the state. The tests reveal hot spots in Yuma, Graham County and Gila County.
Statewide, deaths have also finally begun to drop on a daily basis in the past week, after remaining above 100 per day statewide from July 18 to July 30, according to a national database maintained by the New York Times.
The figures for the past week suggest the spread of the virus has slowed statewide – at least as measured by the test results.
