ALPINE - As towns and cities across the White Mountains slowly begin to reopen businesses and find their way to a new normal, the town of Alpine is joining in and it seems to have weathered the pandemic with the best of them.
Open, with conditions
Many of the area restaurants closed during the shut-down, with only the Fox Fire restaurant staying open for take-out during quarantine efforts. But now, with the state giving the initial go-ahead to reopen, local favorites such as Bear Wallow Cafe and Malloy’s Public House in Nutrioso are back in business. Many of the reopened businesses are operating with limited hours or limited menus while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, but there have been no permanent closures of any to date.
“I think it’s the good job of our residents here who continue to support our businesses,” Cathy Cross said as to why Alpine businesses have weathered the shut-down so well. Cross is a current member and previous president of the Alpine Alliance, a community non-profit organization that helps keep residents, businesses, and visitors connected and informed through email lists, work on public improvement projects, and support efforts and events in the area.
Hannigan Meadow Lodge is also back to “offering three meals a day,” but they are asking patrons to call ahead. Trail rides offered by the Sprucedale Guest Ranch is also taking reservations once again for horse riding enthusiasts, and spots for the summer are already filling up. The Ranch did have to make a change in their Spring 2020 Horse Drive, which is usually held in May, and they are now holding the event in the beginning of June.
The Forest Service has since reopened some campgrounds in the area, including the Luna Lake Campground. Some campgrounds, such as Hannigan’s Meadow, may have reduced services or no water, however, and campers should be advised to plan accordingly and check the Apache-Sitgreaves Forest website for details.
For now, these limitations don’t seem to be deterring tourism, and traffic was thick with visitors coming into town during Memorial Day weekend.
Event cancellations
Not everything is back to normal in the area, unfortunately. Many summer events for Alpine, such as the classic car shows, craft shows, holiday events and breakfasts, have been delayed until later in the year or cancelled altogether. One holiday in particular has been of major concern to residents: the 4th of July.
The good news is that the July 4th fireworks is still currently scheduled to occur at 8:30 pm on Saturday, July 4.
The parade, however, has run into some trouble.
According to Cross, the parade started of on rocky footing this year as the committee that has organized it the previous two years lost an important volunteer. After contacting many of the community’s leadership and finding that “eight out of nine” respondents felt “this is not the time” to hold a parade in light of the pandemic, the event was left without organization.
Concerned residents in the area, however, are trying to organize a parade on their own, and that parade is tentatively scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The parade and other summer holiday events often bring significant tourism and revenue to the area each year.
“We’ve never seen growth like that”
While COVID-19 may have slowed some aspects of Alpine life down, infrastructure and home building were not among them.
According to Cross with the Alpine Alliance, eleven new cabins are currently under construction, an amount that took residents and the director for water and sewer by surprise. Alpine’s population, according to the 2010 US census count, was only 145, so the homes represent a potential population boom for the tiny, unincorporated town.
“Some of us have guessed it’s due to the virus,” Cross said, speculating as to why there has been a sudden interest in so much building. Space in the country and small-town living may be extra appealing now to people from larger cities who suffered extensive lock downs during the pandemic.
Water infrastructure is also moving along, with continued work on the Alpine Water System improvement project. This project calls for a “water storage tank, with a short access road, and pipeline to supply water to residents of southeastern Alpine, AZ” according to the US Forest Service (USFS). As the project is in its initial phases and will require special use permits from the US Forest Service and will use USFS land, Timothy Hendricks, the acting Alpine District Ranger, is asking for public commentary or concerns on the project proposal for improvements to the Alpine Domestic Water System by June 8.
