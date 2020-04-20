While small businesses around Navajo and Apache counties, Arizona and the United States are facing immense uncertainty, funds have run dry for the Payroll Protection Program, a forgivable, low-interest loan program administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The program launched on April 3 with $349 billion as part of the CARES Act but was tapped-out within days. Now, for over a week, lawmakers have been debating the particulars of its expansion, deflected by political and policy details.
The expansion proposal could include a $250 billion refill of the PPP. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republican senators were ready to vote Thursday, but Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were asking for additional funding for programs that had not run out.
Much of the news coverage about PPP running out of funds discusses the impact on small businesses, but the silent casualty of the beleaguered program is the American worker.
Over 5 million Americans applied for unemployment last week, bringing the four-week total to over 22 million. With the rescue program’s expansion stuck in stalemate on Capitol Hill, it’s hard to imagine what that number could climb to.
Small businesses employ over 50% of the country’s workers and are the ones in greatest need of Payroll Protection Program funds.
While social distancing appears to have slowed the spread of the coronavirus, we need our lawmakers to keep our economy intact. The economic aftermath of COVID-19 could leave many businesses closed forever, and the jobs they required evaporated with them.
Congress should move to pass immediately a $250 billion expansion of the Payroll Protection Program and debate other matters separately.
[tongue]Nice editorial.
So who got PPP funds? Ruth's Chris restaurant chain, with over 5,000 employees, got $20 million. But what about the $10 million cap, you ask? They applied from two different subsidiaries within the same company. Many other large restaurant and hotelier chains also received large sums. THAT is why we need better oversight of where the money goes.
The problem to what you, Senate Majority Leader McConnell and House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy suggest Brian, is that once republican in congress get all the funding for business, they will not care about helping out others in need or reforming the distribution of funds so that the actual real life small businesses do get the help this time around. An excerpt from politco April 13,2020:
"Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said over the weekend that they would keep trying to pass the "clean" GOP bill, which would provide an additional $250 billion in funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), appearing to reject a Democratic push to negotiate a larger package. The program, which got $350 billion as part of the third coronavirus relief bill, provides loans and grants for businesses with fewer than 500 employees.
“We will continue to seek a clean PPP funding increase. We hope our Democratic colleagues familiarize themselves with the facts and the data before the program runs dry,” they added.
But Democrats, while saying they aren't opposed to more small-business money, want it to be paired with an additional $100 billion for hospitals, $150 billion for state and local governments and a boost in food assistance funding.
"Small businesses, hospitals, frontline workers and state and local governments across the country are struggling to keep up with this national crisis. They need more help from the federal government and they need it fast. ... While the Trump Administration struggles to figure out how to distribute the funds provided for in the CARES Act, it’s clear that those appropriated amounts will not be enough to cover the tremendous need," Schumer and Pelosi said on Monday.
Democrats also want to make changes to the PPP, ensuring that half of the new $250 billion in funding goes through "community-based financial institutions that serve farmers, family, women, minority and veteran-owned small businesses." Democrats have raised concerns that the current setup of the program favors larger businesses with existing connections to a lender.
“Further changes must also be made to the SBA’s [Small Business Administration] assistance initiative, as many eligible small businesses continue to be excluded from the Paycheck Protection Program by big banks with significant lending capacity," Pelosi and Schumer said, while agreeing that more money for the program is needed to "satisfy the hundreds of billions in oversubscribed demand."
The stalemate between leadership in both parties comes as nearly half of the initial $350 billion has already been obligated." Additionally Brian, one of the things that the congress, the public, independent regulation agencies should all be on the look out for is that those emergency funds from the taxpayers not be used for "Play for Pay" political purposes.
