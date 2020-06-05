APACHE & NAVAJO COUNTIES — A week into the reopening, COVID-19 statistics have taken a frightening turn.
Confirmed cases, deaths and hospitalizations have all risen sharply in the past week, according to figures released by the state Department of Health Service.
Most areas have abandoned most social distance restrictions and most people aren’t wearing masks in public. Payson and the White Mountains have been crowded with Valley visitors.
Meanwhile, protests centered on police violence and racism sparked riots in Scottsdale that inflicted millions of dollars of damage on a mall. Gov. Doug Ducey responded with a new lockdown – a nighttime curfew starting at 8 p.m.
Apache and Navajo counties still have infection rates and death rates four or five times higher than the state average. Increasingly widespread testing suggests even the hot spots are nowhere close to “herd immunity,” which would slow the spreads of the virus as people resume normal life.
Health officials continue to urge people to avoid crowds in enclosed spaces, wear masks in public, wash hands frequently and cover all coughs to avoid a second wave of infections. The business re-openings don’t mean the virus is gone and the statistics show it remains widespread throughout the state.
COVID-19 statistics got progressively worse last week, setting records for new cases and emergency room visits and tying daily death records.
Navajo and Apache counties remain hot spots, with some of the highest per-capita death rates in the nation. The cases in Northern Arizona are centered on the Navajo Reservation, despite some of the toughest shutdown and quarantine restrictions in the country. However, health officials report “community spread” of the virus in the southern portions of both counties as well.
Meanwhile, the number of ER room visits, ICU bed use and hospitalizations have all hit record highs statewide – having risen steadily since the start of the infection. Patients are still using only about 35 percent of the available ventilators and hospitals still have about 20 percent of their beds empty. COVID patients occupy 376 ICU beds and 973 inpatient beds.
The rising numbers come with caveats.
The state has dramatically increased testing, which could account for the increase in positive cases in the past two weeks. As of Wednesday, June 3, 22,223 cases were reported statewide. It generally takes five to seven days after an infection for symptoms to develop, which suggests we’re seeing new cases now contracted since the modification of the stay-at-home order. The state’s now reporting the result of 8,000 to 11,000 tests per day.
The death toll has also risen, but would not reflect infections since lifting the order. People who end up dying were generally infected at least a month before they die. The state posted 18 new deaths on Saturday, May 30 which brought the total above 900. The number of deaths then rose to 981 as of Wednesday, June 3.
People over 65 still account for about 78 percent of all deaths, with a third of the deaths concentrated in nursing homes. The figures on deaths are also confounded by changes in state record keeping. The state has been posting death total on the date reported, not on the date the death takes place. This makes it harder to judge the trend. The state has begun changing that practice on its tracking website – with one tally for the day the death took place and another for the date reported.
The more immediate measurement of the trend in infections in the past week remains the statistics on emergency room admissions and ventilator use – both of which have hit new highs. Emergency room visits hit a new high on Thursday, May 28 and Friday, May 29 at 667 and 615 respectively. That’s a 14 percent increase in one week.
Epicenters
Navajo and Apache counties remain the epicenter of the pandemic in Arizona. Navajo County, as of Wednesday, June 3, has 1,994 cases and Apache County reports 1,586 cases.
Also as of June 3, Navajo County has 67 deaths and Apache County has 45 deaths.
In addition, Apache county has 2,208 cases per 100,000 and Navajo County has 1,767 cases per 100,000. That compares to a statewide rate of 13.65 deaths and 309 cases per 100,000.
Both Apache and Navajo Counties still have a high positive rate on the throat-swab tests for an active infection – about 16.5 percent. That’s more than double the positive rate on the swab test statewide – which is 6.9 percent. This suggests swab testing in Navajo and Apache counties remains concentrated among people with serious symptoms.
The antibody or serology tests also show a much higher infection rate in Apache and Navajo County than the statewide figures. Currently, about 4 percent of those tests in Apache County and 7.5 percent in Navajo County have come back positive, compared to 3 percent statewide. This could indicate slow progress towards “herd immunity.” Absent a vaccine, only herd immunity will ultimately contain an easily spread virus like COVID-19. Health experts believe people who recover from an infection develop long-lasting resistance to another infection. If 65 percent of the population has developed antibodies after surviving an infection, the rate of spread of new infections will slow dramatically.
Even the serology test doesn’t give experts a real measurement of the development of herd immunity, since the serology test results posted so far don’t represent a random sample. Scientific studies of a random sample of the population in areas that have suffered major outbreaks like China, Italy and New York have found background infection rates of 5-7 percent – far below the 65 percent rate needed to begin developing herd immunity.
OK OK so if you could give us the public more information as to more specific locations of those that have the virus would be really helpful. Ages of those whom have it all the data that can be given.
Most of the virus is on the reservation. The reservation inhabitants are not staying home like they are supposed to and coming over to say our side of the non reservation areas and contaminating us. PLEASE STOP.
Phoenix and Tucson folks should be asked to just stay home this summer. The invasion of holiday makers crowding local stores and cafes is not what we need especially when we the people of the White Mountains are so disrespected by these out-of-towners not wearing masks or social distancing. Out-of-towners like this - Please stay Home!
