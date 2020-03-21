ARIZONA — We blew it. Big time.

The continuing lack of tests for COVID-19 has hobbled the response across the nation, especially in Arizona, according to medical experts.

The lack of tests has prevented doctors from checking people with mild symptoms and no history of travel to infected areas or significant contact with someone who has tested positive. The tests have all gone through the state health department until just recently, with some private labs now offering testing.

The lack of tests has made it more difficult to identify people who may spread the virus as well as understanding the full dimensions of the infection, according to doctors.

The number of confirmed cases in Arizona jumped to 104 on Saturday, including at least 3 in Apache County and 10 in Navajo County. So far Gila County’s one of four in the state with no confirmed cases.

All of Gila County’s neighbors now have cases, including 11 in Coconino, 1 in Yavapai, 59 in Maricopa, 15 in Pinal and 1 in Graham.

However, the state health lab has processed just 400 tests so far, which means the confirmed cases are likely just the tip of a frightening iceberg. By contrast, neighboring Colorado has performed 3,000 tests at its state lab. The state doesn’t know how many tests the private labs are performing, since only positive results are reported.

The US has lagged far behind other nations in testing to contain the virus. Consider the contrast with South Korea, now lauded internationally for its success in containing the outbreak.

South Korea, as of March 19, had tested 316,000 people. The nation has a population of 60 million, 9,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 94 deaths. However, new cases have gone from 1,000 per day to 84 per day, according to figures released by the World Health Organization

By contrast, the US as of March 19 had done about 45,000 tests, in a population of 330 million. The US on March 19 had 10,400 cases and 150 deaths. That’s one-seventh as many tests with six times the population.

As of Saturday, the number of cases in the US had jumped to 20,000 with 279 deaths. The numbers have been increasing by about 4,000 per day.

Both Korea and the US reported their first cases at roughly the same time and both received the genetic sequence of the virus released by China in early January. Both moved to develop their own test for the virus, which is common in advanced countries in coping with a potential epidemic.

From there, responses differed dramatically.

South Korea quickly enlisted industry and private health labs to ramp up to mass-produce the test. South Korea opened 600 testing clinics and dozens of drive-through testing sites so anyone with concerns could get tested. The single national health care system streamlined the process.

By March 12, the US had tested some 10,000 people – while South Korea was testing 12,000 per day.

The lack of test kits in the US has forced health officials to abide by guidelines that only individuals with severe symptoms, have been in contact with someone who has tested positive or who have traveled to affected areas are tested. Private labs are also now doing tests, but most have backlogs. Often, it takes days to get results.

In the meantime, health officials are urging people with milder symptoms to stay home and phone in for advice from their doctor, since they don’t want people showing up at a doctor or hospital waiting room and possibly infecting others.

How did this happen?

The US initially played down the seriousness of the epidemic, insisting that restricting travel to the US from China by non-US citizens would keep the virus from coming ashore.

In the meantime, the federal Centers for Disease Control developed its version of the test from the sequence released by China. However, that test proved flawed when distributed to state health labs. The US therefore lost several weeks in fixing the test and redistributing it again.

Even worse, the US delayed calling together all of the manufacturers and private medical labs, which is essential to producing the hundreds of thousands – or millions – of tests needed to offer widespread testing. This combination of factors put the US at least a month behind South Korea when it came to producing all the tests necessary to adequately track the virus and ensure that even people with few symptoms were quarantined so they would not continue to spread the disease.

As a result, the epidemic here so far appears to be following the pattern in Italy rather than South Korea.

The US government is now scrambling to make tests much more widely available, but the nation may find the delay will make it much harder to contain the virus, with widespread infections in many areas.

Arizona still has a modest number of cases – roughly 104. But the numbers here have doubled every couple of days.

The state hopes to open test centers this week, with the supply of test kits increasing – but it is doctors who have raised the alarm.

The Arizona Medical Association on Friday issued a statement saying “The Arizona Medical Association has heard from several of its physician members over the past few days with concerns of being properly prepared and having enough equipment to collect COVID-19 samples. We have been working with appropriate local and state agencies to ensure that Arizona’s physicians receive the proper amount of support as we prepare for an increase in needed tests for diagnosis of COVID-19.”

The state promised to release the locations of test sites this week, which could include the capacity for drive-through screening. The expansion of testing will probably result in a big spike in documented infections.

Until now, people have needed a doctor’s order to get a test. State Health Director Dr. Cara Christ last week said Banner Health and Sonora Quest Laboratories have already been given the clearance to test anyone with symptoms.

However, it’s unclear whether patients will be charged for the cost of the test if they don’t have a doctor’s recommendation. Some labs charge about $50 for a test. The federal government covers the cost of testing samples sent to the state labs.

The state lab will continue to focus on sample sent from county health departments, which still prioritize people with more serious symptoms and known contacts with someone who has tested positive.

The testing sites will likely end up mostly in Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties - with the bulk of the state's population. However, rapid identification of infected people with minimal symptoms will likely do the most good in places like Gila, Apache and Navajo counties, where the virus is apparently not yet widespread. The early identification of people with mild symptoms followed by prompt quarantine and contact tracing was the key to South Korea's success.