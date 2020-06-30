ARIZONA — The Arizona Department of Health Services (AzDHS) reported more than 3,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, June 28. This is another record-breaking day for the number of daily cases since the pandemic began.
More than 20,000 cases were reported the week of June 22. The total number of cases in the state, as of Monday, June 29 at 10 a.m. was 74,533 with 1,588 deaths reported.
Cases per capita
In Gila County, the overall number of cases per 100,000 population is 491.
In Arizona, the overall number of cases per 100,000 population is 1,036.
In Navajo County the number of cases per 100,000 population is 3,164.
In Apache County the number of cases per 100,000 population is 3,215.
On the Navajo Nation the number of cases 100,000 population is approximately 3,613.
White Mountain summary
In the White Mountains, Navajo County reports an increase of 322 cases in the last week (3,248 increased to 3,570).
The Navajo Nation follows with 312 new cases last week, however the reservation's total number of cases was 7,469 on Monday which is near double that of Navajo County. The good news is that the continued stay-at-home order, weekend lock downs and travel limitations outside the reservation may be helping slow the spread on the Navajo Nation.
The White Mountain Apache Tribe reports an increase of 200 cases last week (1,496 increased to 1,696). They have also implemented a stay-at-home order for their residents and a 57-hour weekend lockdown like the Navajo Nation.
Apache County's number show an increase of 74 cases last week (2,235 increased to 2,309).
Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center, as of Thursday, June 24 reported a total of 200 cases of COVID-19 in their system which includes multiple locations in the White Mountains.
As of Monday, June 29 only Payson, Pinetop-Lakeside, Winslow, the Navajo Nation and the White Mountain Apache Tribe have mandated that masks or face coverings be worn in public.
The city of Show Low will held a special meeting on Monday to consider an emergency proclamation requiring face coverings in public. The outcome of this meeting was not available at press time.
(1) comment
This is just not true. On June 28th, the number of new cases reported was 231. That is straight from the AZ DHS website. Furthermore, the hospitalization rate and fatality rate has gone down steadily since the middle of June. Yes, the middle of June was bad. The highest number of cases reported was on June 22nd, 3,902 cases. Since then, the numbers (not ICU beds or ventilator usage) has gone down.
https://azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/covid-19/dashboards/index.php
