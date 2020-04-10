WASHINGTON – Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced the Department of Health and Human Services is awarding health centers across Arizona over $20 million in CARES Act funding for their coronavirus response efforts. A full list of the awards can be found HERE.
“Today’s funding will help health centers across Arizona keep their doors open and save lives. I’ll continue working to ensure our front-line health care workers have the support needed to fight the coronavirus outbreak,” said Sinema.
North Country Healthcare, based in Flagstaff with clinics in Springerville and Show Low, was awarded over $1.5 million.
During CARES Act negotiations, Sinema helped secure a $55 billion increase in health care funding from the Senate’s original proposal—totaling $150 billion for frontline hospitals, health care workers, and health systems so they can continue working to keep Arizonans healthy. Today’s funding announcement from the Department of Health and Human Services is in part due to the increased funding included in the CARES Act.
Sinema recently urged immediate implementation of the CARES Act law to ensure that rural providers and hospitals receive the relief they need to keep their doors open and continue serving rural and underserved communities in Arizona.
Sinema has a resources page on her website, www.sinema.senate.gov/corona, for Arizonans looking for updated information in English and Spanish on the coronavirus.
