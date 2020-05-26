PHOENIX – Senator Vince Leach, Representative Mark Finchem and Representative Bret Roberts, all from Legislative District 11, have submitted a request to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, calling for his investigation of a Pima County Board of Supervisors Proclamation passed on Wednesday. The Proclamation added a multitude of new regulations on businesses attempting to re-open after being shut down because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Proclamation appears to violate A.R.S 26-307, which forbids counties, cities and towns from making rules and regulations inconsistent with those issued by the governor. Governor Ducey’s latest Executive Order, issued on Tuesday, referenced this authority. Executive Order 2020-36 states: “Pursuant to A.R.S. § 26-307, no county, city or town may make or issue any order, rule or regulation that conflicts with or is in addition to the policy, directives or intent of this Executive Order, including but not limited to any order restricting persons from leaving their home due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, or any other order, rule or regulation that was not in place as of March 11, 2020.”
“We’ve seen throughout this crisis how important it is to balance health concerns with the need to reopen businesses and get Arizonans back to work,”said Senator Leach. “Governor Ducey and the legislature have been working with experts to find that balance and determine the best course of action for the entire state. It is unfortunate that Pima County is taking actions that are not consistent with the state. The cumbersome regulations in its proclamation will not facilitate an easy reopening for businesses.”
“With the curve of transmission flattened, it is time to lift the heavy hand of government,” said Representative Finchem. “The Governor’s latest Executive Order has precautions designed to protect patrons, while giving businesses the freedom to restart and rebuild their lives and the lives of their employees. The decision by three supervisors to ignore the Governor’s clear directive not to exceed State standards is by definition a violation of law.”
