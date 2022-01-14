The slogan for the Arizona Lottery is “You can’t win if you don’t play.” And though they didn’t play, three White Mountain residents, and maybe more, were scammed, ultimately using Powerball as the lure.
The three White Mountain women who were targeted wish to remain anonymous. They received messages through Facebook Messenger that led to phishing scams and at least one regarding Powerball.
The person who initially responded to the phisher does not know how many of her friends may have been contacted and responded.
The perpetrator actually had control of two of the person’s Facebook accounts and contacted friends from their page and sent messages as if it were from them.
“I thought it was my friend,” one woman said. “They even responded to a personal question I asked in the right way. I really thought it was my friend.”
One of the messages sent asked the Facebook page owner to text her the code they were going to send and she responded. Once she sent the code, the person (supposedly her friend) sent back the message, “Wrong Code.” This person continued with her supposed friend and provided some personal information and they took over her page and sent other phishing scams to her contacts.
When she received an email from Facebook asking if she had changed her password, she immediately knew it was a scam. She responded that she had not changed her password and the quest to prove who she was began.
She submitted the supposed proof to Facebook but still two days later she is locked out of her account.
Unfortunately, this lady is a senior and a recent widow who had two accounts and because one was in her former name before she married, and it is not the one she has used for the last three years, she is still locked out since Facebook insists the only account she has is her former account which she had never changed.
She said she had tried to merge those accounts when she married but she was not able to do it.
Another friend of hers had a similar situation and played along with the message she received, at first. Because of the questions she was asked, she became suspicious and felt it was a scam. She stopped short of supplying information and the messenger stopped communicating with her.
One of the other persons received a so-called message from the widow and it asked if she had gotten her check from PBJ. She asked what PBJ was and the back-and-forth messages began saying it was the Powerball jackpot and that Powerball had randomly chosen certain individuals to receive money and the messenger said she got $50,000 and now could pay off her house.
The messenger wrote that they saw the friend’s name on the list and she should check. They sent her a link and she clicked on it that took her to a Facebook page that said agent Larry Franklin, government agent.
Having gone to that page, she asked what the supposed friend had told her she needed to ask, “Is my name on the Powerball winner’s list?” This Larry Franklin wrote they would have to check to see if she was on the list.
Of course, accordingly, Franklin said she was. He asked her to fill out a form on messenger with her full name, address, phone number and other pertinent information so they could arrange for FedEx to deliver her check to her front door.
If she acted quickly, she would received an extra bonus.
She was skeptical because the person’s grammar was not proper and at that point, she stopped the communication and called Arizona Lottery, which took her name and number and had a public information officer contact her.
Of course, it was not legitimate.
Speaking with the Independent, Public Information Officer John Gilliland with the Arizona Lottery said it has at least one scam a week. He said if just one-tenth of 1% of the people respond to these scams, the phisher is ahead of the game. He said if it sounds too good to be true, it always is.
Gilliland has a message for the everyone.
“The Arizona Lottery wants to remind everyone that we do not reach out to players to notify them that they have won. Anyone who claims to represent the lottery, or any of our games, and asks you for money or personal information in order to give you a prize is attempting to scam you. Please do not respond to these attempts, as that only encourages them to continue. The only way to win an Arizona Lottery game is to purchase a winning ticket. If you feel that you may have been victimized, we recommend reporting it to your local law enforcement or the Arizona Attorney General’s Office at azag.gov.”
