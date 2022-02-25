Blue Ridge alumni wins at Santa Fe Film Festival

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — It is said that all roads lead to home. And recently, Blue Ridge High School alumnus Aaron Toronto found his way back home for a happy reunion with his parents, Roger and Sharman Toronto, and to share his recent win at the Santa Fe Film Festival.
Toronto, who graduated from Blue Ridge in 1995, won Best Story at the 2022 Santa Fe Film Festival and his wife, Nha Uyen Ly Nguyen, won Best Performance (female) for “Song” in their movie, “The Brilliant Darkness.”
Toronto and his wife wrote and produced “The Brilliant Darkness” together.
Those who went to school with Toronto likely recall that he was very good at wrestling, playing the bass drum in the band and did very well in speech and debate and extra-curricular activities. He also played with the Silver Creek Symphony Orchestra.
To learn that he is a freelance artisan in a third-world country and is making his mark in a big way in Vietnam and is now recognized state side is quite the barometer of success.
Toronto is one of five children and growing up he said the family “moved a lot,” and he was the only child in the family who went to high school all four years at the same school. He did have an older brother who graduated from Blue Ridge, but he did not attend all four years.
When he was 12 years old Toronto said his parents gave him a video camera and he took to it as a fish takes to water.
“I was a natural with the video. I did stop motion with my GI Joe toys. I played everything, and back then there was no digital editing. I edited using two VHS tape decks with a technique where on the right you put in a clean tape and on the left is all the footage on a different tape. It was the poor man’s editing. I did not even know about two decks.
“I did in-camera editing where every single shot the character had to be close enough so that when the tape ended, I could run over and stop it and rewind it just enough for the next shoot,” said Toronto.
He wasn’t a TV watcher back then; he just wanted to film everything.
He knew by the end of his freshman year that he wanted to be a filmmaker. After high school he went to Virginia to do a mission for his church and then headed off to Brigham Young University where he studied film for a year and then transferred to UCLA for film.
“I wanted to write and direct, but I did not know it would be so difficult. At 20 the world is your oyster,” said Toronto.
In 1974, he went to Vietnam for 10 years and met and married his wife, who is an actress and dancer.
He said that it is very competitive to be a director in Vietnam where the world is filled with dollars and power, and as in any industry, you must learn how to play the game.
A director is at the top of the film industry, and since everybody wants to be a director it is almost impossible for a young person to achieve that status.
“I started as an assistant director and then did writing and editing and was a production manager,” said Toronto. “I did some good films and because I did a few successful movies, they trusted me.”
In 2011, Toronto co-founded Dragonfly Theater, an English-language theater company in Ho Chi Minh City, and has extensive theater credits as a writer, producer and director.
In 2018, Toronto and Nha Uyen Ly Nguyen started their own company to make “The Brilliant Darkness.” They basically worked full time to raise the money to start the company. They had to raise $300,000. COVID-19 hit and there was also requirements to get permits for the film and it had to pass the censors. Once they got the permit they had to shoot. When they began Nha Uyen Ly Nguyen was eight months pregnant and there was concern about her giving birth, which would stop the filming but she said she wanted to go ahead. They had a short window of time and were able to do it. Two weeks after filming she did give birth.
Toronto said they wanted to make this film and that the timing for it is now because there are extreme issues going on that are applicable to the plot of the film.
“The film is about domestic abuse and mental illness, all wrapped in a thriller. The plot is narrative tension but it is about abuse happening in the family and whether or not they can get past that,” said Toronto. “People do not realize it. You have to put a name to something before you understand it.”
The film will be released in April in Vietnam and is Toronto’s directorial debut.
Toronto said it could open up a can of worms, but the dialogue asks people to take a look and say, “What can we do about this?”
“We used Santa Fe to market the film,” said Toronto.
The Santa Fe Film Festival is a hybrid festival that celebrates all facets of cinematic arts in New Mexico, regionally and globally.
Their next stop is Orem, Utah, for the LDS Film Festival in March in which the focus is on helping filmmakers get to the next level.
Then, it is back to Vietnam for Aaron and Nha Uyen Ly Nguyen and their two children where they plan to make many more films.
