SHOW LOW, Ariz. (April 2, 2020) – In light of the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected the entire country and is affecting our own community, the City of Show Low has made available on its website at www.showlowaz.gov some key information related to COVID-19, commonly called Coronavirus. On the website, there is an alert bar at the top of each page that will link directly to the COVID-19 pages. The links on the Coronavirus main page include important information regarding city services, programs and resources, while another page includes a general overview of the COVID-19 virus, including how it spreads, its symptoms and when to seek medical attention. A third page contains links to the latest local media releases and videos featuring COVID-19 updates from Mayor Seymore. The last page contains vital resources for the business community as well as for community members and senior citizens, including information on restaurants that are open with pick-up and drive-through hours and grocery stores’ hours of operation. For more information, please call (928) 532-4061 or email treidhead@showlowaz.gov.
Citizens invited to view new COVID-19 pages on Show Low’s website
- New web pages include latest information regarding coronavirus
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Navajo County records first COVID-19 case outside of Navajo Reservation
- COVID-19 outbreak on the Navajo Nation linked to church rally
- COVID-19 case count continues to climb
- Navajo County Public Health confirms additional case of COVID-19 in Navajo County
- The power of one to infinity
- Gifted runner charged with child sex crimes
- Two Ohio men found dead in remote Apache County location
- COVID-19 moves into southern Navajo County
- Governor issues stay at home order
- Man allegedly stabs and kills camping companion
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Who's fooling whom? (23)
- COVID-19 case count continues to climb (11)
- Open letter to U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran (10)
- Science is NOT consensus (10)
- Comeback Joe (9)
- Humanity and leadership needed (8)
- Trump is unprecedented (6)
- No local COVID-19 cases, health officials say (5)
- Allen did not support Sitgreaves County (4)
- No dumping please (4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.