SHOW LOW, Ariz. (April 2, 2020) – In light of the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected the entire country and is affecting our own community, the City of Show Low has made available on its website at www.showlowaz.gov some key information related to COVID-19, commonly called Coronavirus. On the website, there is an alert bar at the top of each page that will link directly to the COVID-19 pages. The links on the Coronavirus main page include important information regarding city services, programs and resources, while another page includes a general overview of the COVID-19 virus, including how it spreads, its symptoms and when to seek medical attention. A third page contains links to the latest local media releases and videos featuring COVID-19 updates from Mayor Seymore. The last page contains vital resources for the business community as well as for community members and senior citizens, including information on restaurants that are open with pick-up and drive-through hours and grocery stores’ hours of operation. For more information, please call (928) 532-4061 or email treidhead@showlowaz.gov.

