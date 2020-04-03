Show Low - To comply with Governor Ducey’s “Stay Home, Stay Connected, Stay Healthy” executive order, all City of Show Low playgrounds will temporarily close on March 31, 2020, effective at 5:00 p.m. Additionally, to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the city is temporarily closing the outdoor fitness areas in City Park, Dog Park, and the basketball and pickleball courts. All of these recreational amenities will reopen when the Executive Order is lifted.
We ask that you follow the social distancing guidelines as you use the city’s parks and trails, which will remain open for public use. The city apologizes for any inconvenience caused by these closures.
For more information or if you have questions, please contact Jay Brimhall at 928-532-4014 or a jbrimhall@showlowaz.gov.
