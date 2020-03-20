NAVAJO COUNTY — Last night, Gov. Doug Ducey ordered the closure of some businesses in counties that have an active outbreak of COVID-19, including Navajo County.
The order requires the closure of restaurant dining rooms, but take-out food options can remain operational.
The new rules take effect at the close of business today.
"An Executive Order that requires restaurants in Arizona counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases to provide dine-out options only, and that all bars in those counties close. This also applies to movie theaters and gyms," the statement on the Governor's website reads.
The new Executive Order was issued on Thursday evening.
According to a press release issued by Navajo County today, the county is available to help businesses manage their transition.
The county stated:
"Gov. Ducey issued an executive order late yesterday with updated requirements for restaurants, bars, movie theaters, indoor gyms, and fitness clubs beginning at close of business today, Friday March 20."
"The order requires these establishments be closed to public access until further notice, but restaurants may continue to serve food through pick-up, delivery, and drive-through."
“This is a big change for everyone,” shared Jeff Lee, Navajo County Public Health Director," and the Navajo County Public Health Department is here to support you any way we can — you probably have questions about transitioning your business to pick-up, delivery, and/or drive-through. Give us a call at 928-414-1482 with questions and let’s work together.”
More cases emerge on the Navajo Nation
An announcement was made late Thursday by the Navajo Nation that 14 individuals in the Chilchinbeto community in northwest Navajo County have now tested positive, up from three confirmed cases earlier this week.
"The majority of the 14 cases involve individuals who initially reported their symptoms to the Kayenta Indian Health Service Unit, and others who either reported to or were transported to or were treated at Chinle Health Care Facility, and Northern Navajo Medical Center. Health and emergency officials are taking every precaution to screen and isolate their family members and others. The Navajo Health Command Operations Center and Navajo Area Indian Health Service are in the process of determining if and how the cases relate," stated a posting on the Facebook page of Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.