NAVAJO COUNTY — New cases of COVID-19 continue to rise steadily, but Navajo County’s getting back to business, according to updates on the pandemic this week at the board of supervisors meeting.
“We do continue to see a steady rise in cases across Navajo County,” said public health director Jeff Lee. “As we continue to move forward and more businesses and services are opening, it’s key that we continue to take this seriously. We’ve made sacrifices to flatten the curve. But the risk of exposure remains high. We need to continue to practice those precautionary measures and keep our community and our family members safe,” he said.
He urged people to observe physical distancing rules, stay home if you feel ill, wash hands frequently, wear a face mask in public and always cover a cough with a tissue or your elbow.
The pandemic shadowed this week’s Navajo County Board meeting, with reports on the trend in new cases, the impact on local businesses and the county’s efforts to protect workers and the public as county offices reopen.
Arizona cases have stubbornly plateaued according to national figures, leaving Apache and Navajo counties with some of the highest infection and death rates per 100,000 population in the country. A sharp rise in testing may account for some of the increase in confirmed cases, but deaths have also remained stubbornly high. The full effects of last week’s reopening of most businesses won’t show up in the death statistics for roughly a month.
Statewide, the death rate per 100,000 is 11, which includes 36 per 100,000 in Apache County and 52 per 100,000 in Navajo County. The daily death toll in the past week has dropped both locally and statewide, but the state’s record keeping often adds deaths to the tally long after they take place.
A national tracking database maintained by the New York Times suggests some of the states that either had minimal closures or reopened early have already reported a renewed increase in the rate of new cases. States reporting a renewed rate of increase include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, North Dakota and Oklahoma. Those increases could reflect a national increase in testing.
The county on June 1 will resume many of its once-normal activities, like staffing the front desk in county offices, offering more in-person services and not requiring appointments for many county services. The supervisors on Tuesday also approved a plan for modified operations, now that the stay-at-home order has been lifted.
The county has staggered work hours, shifted many employees to work-at-home status, shifted cleaning services to off hours and boosted sanitizing of all county offices and work spaces. The county adopted tough restrictions after several county employees tested positive for the virus.
“After several county employees were hit, we had to mitigate the risk of exposure in some of our own risk areas,” Assistant County Manager Bryan Layton reported to the board on Tuesday.
As county offices reopen to the public, the county will install additional social distancing barriers, cleaning and disinfection stations and start temperature checks for employees and even members of the public. Health experts think people are most infectious once they’ve developed symptoms – especially a cough. A fever is one of the early signs of infection, although studies suggest a majority of those infected may never develop symptoms at all. Those who do generally don’t show signs for four to six days after infection.
The board also heard a report on an innovative effort to set up a working group to first help businesses qualify for federal assistance and more recently to figure out how to safely reopen and lure customers back in the door.
About 75 percent of the businesses surveyed said they have applied for payroll protection and emergency assistance from the federal government, part of the $2 trillion federal CARES Act.
About 71 percent of the businesses surveyed said they had to close or reduce operations during the stay-at-home order. About half laid off or furloughed workers. Most of the businesses suffered a 20 to 40 percent decrease in revenues during the two months of restricted operations, said Layton.
The biggest problem remains the slow arrival of promised unemployment benefits for people who lost their jobs as a result of the closures – especially part-time and self-employed workers.
“There are significant concerns with unemployment,” said Layton, “and the number of applicants who have still not received any benefits. I know the state has been overwhelmed – but that’s a major issue.”
People who did manage to get benefits despite the backlog caused by the unemployment rate rising from about 4 percent to more like 20 percent got an extra $600 a month from the federal government over and above the state’s $240 maximum weekly benefit.
Ironically, that has caused other problems – now that businesses are reopening and trying to get their laid-off employees to return.
“Folks temporarily laid off are now getting a pretty significant unemployment payment and are now reluctant to go back to work” before the benefit expires in July, said Stephanie Ray. “Employers are struggling to ramp up their workforce because people are getting more money on unemployment” than they were getting paid while working. “Particularly the good employees – businesses are trying to get them back before that unemployment runs out in July.”
The federal government’s payroll protection program offered a forgivable loan to cover two months of salary, but most businesses laid off workers anyway. The businesses have to rehire or replace workers eventually or they have to pay back the loan.
Navajo County Consultant and Economic Recovery Coorinator, Paul Watson, noted that he had retired, but continued to work part time on economic development issues. When the pandemic hit, he went back to working full time to coordinate grant applications and response to the pandemic. He helped launch the business assistance group, but then went back to half-time work after a month.
Supervisor Dawnafe Whitesinger said, “these businesses are essential to allowing our community to thrive. It’s so important to those families who own those business. So we’re grateful for the team that has been able to support them.”
Supervisor Jesse Thompson, whose district is dominated by the Navajo Nation, appealed to the county to provide as much help as possible to provide testing on the hard-hit reservation communities.
Statewide, about 2 percent of the state’s population has so far been tested. But on the Navajo Reservation, about 8 percent have been tested, which has identified perhaps the biggest cluster of cases in the nation, given the population size.
“If there’s any way that Navajo County can provide or contribute, I would really appreciate that,” said Thompson. “if there’s any way we can reach out and give them a hand please do it.”
Health Director Lee responded, “I know there is a huge effort to get those testing supplies and materials out into the community.”
Arizona has one of the lowest testing rates in the country, although the number of tests administered has risen sharply in the past several weeks.
The Navajo Nation has more than 5,000 cases and 160 deaths, but Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez on Memorial Day said the Navajo have “flattened the curve” of new infections.
“Testing, contact tracing and the public health orders that were implemented months ago requiring protective masks in public and weekend lockdowns are working and flattening the curve,” said Nez in a statement.
Vice President Myron Lizer added, “the numbers are high, but it’s great to see that the overall rate of new cases is flattening, so let’s keep up the good practices and continue to pray for everyone.”
Statewide, Arizona has 231 cases per 100,000 residents. But Apache County has the highest infection rate in the state – 1,697 cases per 100,000 followed closely Navajo County with 1,426.
The total number of infections may be rising in part because of a big increase in testing. The state has so far administered 190,000 swab tests to detect an active infection in the past two months and the daily testing rate has risen to about 3,000 per day. So far out of the 190,000 tests, 6.7 percent of the swab tests have come back positive.
The state has also started tracking finger-prick antibody serology tests in recent weeks. These antibody tests detect a past infection. So far, the state’s has documented 82,000 antibody tests – about 1,700 per day. Just 3 percent of those tests have come back positive.
Navajo County has ramped up to about 400 swab and antibody tests per day. A daunting 19 percent of the swab tests for an active infection have come back positive as well as 7 percent of the antibody tests revealing a past infection. Both of those percentages have declined in the past week. This means tests are still mostly given to people with symptoms or a known exposure, which means the overall infection rate in the county likely remains high and so far undetected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.