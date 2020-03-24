NAVAJO & APACHE COUNTIES — The serious outbreak of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation appears to have originated at a church rally in the community of Chilchinbeto, located in northwest Navajo County, near the Apache County line.
According to a report on the Navajo Times website on March 22, the outbreak is linked to a rally held at the Chilchinbeto Church of the Nazarene held on March 7.
“Several people who attended the rally or who had family members who did later tested positive for the virus. Before they could be tested, two people — one in LeChee, Arizona and one in Chilchinbeto died of respiratory symptoms, according to local sources,” the report stated.
“Dozens of people from at least six Western Navajo Chapters — Cameron, Chilchinbeto, Coppermine, Kaibeto, LeChee, Navajo Mountain — and from other places were at that rally, according to a number of people familiar with the gathering,” according to the report.
On Monday, the number of cases on the Navajo Nation reached 29.
The Navajo Nation is the largest Native American reservations in the U.S. and includes portions of western New Mexico, southern Utah and three counties in Arizona —Apache, Navajo and Coconino.
The number of cases confirmed in Navajo County today is 32, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. So far, no cases have been reported in Navajo or Apache counties outside of the Navajo Nation.
(1) comment
Needs an editor
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.