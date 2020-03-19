NAVAJO COUNTY — After a third individual tested positive for COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation, President Jonathan Nez moved to activate the tribe’s response with a public health state of emergency declaration according to a report in the Navajo Times.
The Times reported on March 19 that “Three Navajos, ages 46, 40, and 62, all from the small community of Chilchinbeto, have tested positive for COVID-19.”
“The first two patients, a man and a woman, are currently in a Phoenix hospital where they are in stable condition, according to Del Yazzie, with the Navajo Nation Epidemiology Center, during a phone-in press conference Wednesday morning. News of the third case, a man, came in after the press conference and his condition was not known at press time,” according to the article.
Chilchinbeto is a rural community in the northeast corner of Navajo County, not far from the Apache County line, on the Navajo Nation.
The staff from the Navajo Nation Epidemiology Center said they would be going out to some of the homes where the patients were from to check for for exposure.
