WHITE MOUNTAINS — Statewide and across the White Mountains the response to the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus expanded dramatically over the past few days.
On Sunday, Gov. Doug Ducey and state Schools Superintendent Kathy Hoffman ordered all schools closed starting Monday March 16 through March 27. The closure coincides with the spring break vacation for some schools, but not all.
On Monday, school districts were scrambling to respond to the closure order and to figure out ways to continue to offer online classes, meal services and possibly limited childcare to emergency personnel.
Late on Sunday, the Show Low school district made the following post on their Facebook Page:
The Show Low School District is committed ensuring the needs of our students and community are met. We are currently working through measures … within our emergency response plan to ensure the following points are met. We will communicate the plans as they become more clear.
School administrators will make every effort to provide continued education learning opportunities through online resources or materials that can be sent home.
School administrators will develop a plan to continue breakfast and lunch services for Arizona students.
As demand rises on healthcare professionals and first responders, schools will work with city officials to determine how best to expand child care programs currently available to ensure minimal disruption to these critical jobs as a result of the school closure …
“Please remember this is unchartered water for each of us involved in trying to adapt to the challenges the COVID-19 virus throws at us,” reminds Show Low USD Superintendent Shad Housley in a brief email to the Independent on Monday.
“The schools along with community leaders are working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure timely decision making in helping our student and community,” he adds.
In addition, schools have to consider how the closure might affect graduating seniors. On March 16, the IT department at Show Low High School sent out an email requesting seniors fill out a survey about their home internet connection.
Other area district posted more brief updates, such as this one from Round Valley:
Per the announcement of Gov. Doug Ducey and Supt. Hoffman earlier today, we as Round Valley Unified School District will follow their direction and the closure of all Arizona district and charter schools from 3/16/2020 — 3/27/2020. At this time, we are working on details …
Blue Ridge School District plans to host a special school board meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m. to discuss their needs in response to the coronavirus.
“We recognize the inconvenience and hardship closing schools, even on a temporary basis may cause some families, and are sensitive to this fact,” says Blue Ridge Superintendent Dr. Michael L. Wright. “However we feel compelled to take actions in the interest of the health, safety, and welfare of all students and staff, absent of politics or popularity.”
St. Anthony’s Catholic School like many other private and charter schools is also on spring break but is following all state and county health recommendations. “Our school is doing some online work and take-home packets for those that don’t have internet,” says Principal Bryan Yorksmith.
Other closures have continued to expand as well.
Churches, nursing homes, Summit Healthcare hospital
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a press release on March 12 “suspending all public gatherings of Church members … worldwide until further notice including stake conferences, leadership conferences and other large gatherings, all public worship services, including sacrament meetings, Branch, ward and stake activities,” the release stated.
Local senior residences and nursing homes have begun to screen visitors. Solterra Senior Living posted on March 13 that they would be screening visitors, and asked family and friends to stay in touch by phone, Skype, etc. Haven Health care facility is also screening visitors.
Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center Monday issued a statement limiting visitors to hospital patients to one immediate family member, and no children under 17. The statement said the decision was part of a collaborative effort between Summit and the Navajo County Health Department to limit possible exposure to COVID-19.
City and town governments
While the state legislature considers how best to deal with the novel coronavirus and completing their session, town governments in the White Mountains are beginning to move to live streaming or video to conduct public meeting without the public present. On Monday, the City of Show Low said that they had postponed a council study session and would close the doors to the public for their next council meeting, using Show Low TV and a live Facebook feed to make the meeting public. How they will make access for call to the public is not yet clear.
At press time, the City of Show also announced they are closing the aquatic center, the library, senior center and the city campus gym (except for elections) until further notice.
The Independent also received word over the weekend that Apache County Superior Court planned to issue an administrative order limiting the number of people in the courthouse, pending review by the state Supreme Court.
Grocery stores
Bare store shelves appeared in local grocery stores as people stocked up on a variety of items, most notably toilet paper. Walmart has moved to reduce store hours to allow time for cleaning and re-stocking of stores. All 24-hour stores will now be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Other stores have increased their cleaning regimens, and may reduce hours as well.
Just how long the closures and other related changes occuring as a result of the virus will last — is still unclear.
Watch the Independent website for more coronavirus updates.
Reporter Laura Singleton contributed to this report.
