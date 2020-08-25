Apache and Navajo counties still can’t meet the state’s benchmarks indicating it’s safe to reopen schools, but they’ve gone from national hot spots to numbers that come in below the statewide average.
But at least things have improved in the past few weeks — although even that glimmer of encouragement is qualified by reports of gaps in state record-keeping when it comes to COVID-19.
Faced with the still bleak numbers, most school districts have postponed the start of in-person classes until October, in hopes the spread of the virus will slow by then.
Blue Ridge Superintendent Mike Wright said the board will make its decisions based on the county’s benchmark numbers, with advice from experts at the county health department.
“Steps to evaluate the implementation of Phases II and III include researching data provided by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) concerning its metrics regarding the presence of COVID. This information, coupled with facts supplied by Navajo County’s Health Services, epidemiologists, and other health care professionals, are all part of making Phase determinations,” said Wright in a letter to parents.
School officials are anxious to avoid the chaos that would ensue from reopening schools and then shutting down again as soon as students or staff test positive, in the event the virus remains widespread in the community. Schools that reopened elsewhere — like Georgia — have already been forced to close campuses and quarantine students and teachers exposed to positive cases on campus.
State ground rules require districts to provide on-campus supervision for students who meet certain conditions, like not having internet at home, special educational services, don’t speak English at home or come from families that cannot provide supervision at home.
Wright said, “when permitted, students receiving Special Education services, English Language Learners and those placed in foster care setting will be supported on-campus Monday-Friday within designated areas as directed by the schools administration. Unfortunately, the District does not have staffing to provide daycare. Still, we are working to identify locations where a limited number of students can be supervised during school hours.”
In an unusual precaution, Blue Ridge will require those who do work on campus to sign a waiver essentially promising not to sue the district in the event they contract COVID-19.
“Despite its best efforts, the district cannot guarantee its students, employees, contractors or volunteers will not contract the COVID-19 virus while attending or by participating in a sanctioned school activity or service,” Wright stated in the letter.
“Students and faculty who do venture onto campus must wear masks, practice hand washing and physical distancing, except for those younger than 6 or those with a medical exemption for wearing a mask,” wrote White.
In some counties, health officials have said they would order schools to shut down again after they reopen if even a few students or faculty members end up testing positive.
So here’s how Apache and Navajo counties measure up as of the end of last week. (Please note, the numbers reported on the state’s website are about two weeks old already, due to the lag in test reporting.)
Hospital Visits
The benchmark calls for two weeks with COVID-19 symptoms accounting for fewer than 10% of hospital visits:
Bingo. Navajo County qualifies. On July 5, COIVD-19 accounted for about 9% of hospital admissions and ER visits. That declined to 5% for the week of July 26 and 3% for the week of Aug. 2.
Apache County also meets this benchmark. The percentage of hospital visits peaked at 9% for the week of July 5 but declined to 3.3% for the week of Aug. 2.
Statewide, COVID-19 accounted for 2% of hospital visits for the week of Aug. 2.
Percentage of positive tests
The benchmark calls for two consecutive weeks in which the percentage of positive tests remains below 5%.
The percentage of positive tests in Navajo County peaked at 20% for the week of May 31. It dropped to 7.5% the week of July but rose to 8% the week of Aug. 2.
Apache County’s percentage of positive tests peaked at 18% the week of April 26. It declined for weeks, but rose briefly to 12% the week of July 12. The rate declined to 5.3% for the week of Aug. 2. If that trend continues, Apache County could already have met the benchmark.
Statewide, the percentage of positive cases went from 20% the week of June 28, to 8.2% for the week of Aug. 2.
That puts Gila County just above the state average.
Decline in confirmed cases
This benchmark has two parts. First, we need to see a week-to-week decline. Second, the number of new cases should drop below 10 per 100,000.
Again, Navajo county peaked at 485/100,000 the week of June 21, but has declined ever since. The rate stood at 175/100,000 the week of July 19 and declined to 77 per 100,000 the week of Aug. 2. The trend qualifies, but Navajo County’s still almost eight times the standard.
Apache County’s also seeing a decline. New cases peaked at 300/100,000 the week of May 24. New cases declined steadily, but jumped again to 189/100,000 the week of July 19. Since then, it has declined steadily to 55/100,000 the week of Aug. 2.
Statewide, the new cases dropped from 265/100,000 for the week of July 19 to 134/100,000 for the week of Aug. 2. That puts us at right about the statewide average.
In the meantime, school officials must go by the state data when it comes to deciding when it’s safe to reopen for in-person classes.
(1) comment
You state August 2 as the last dates for compliance. It is now August 25. Where are the current numbers or are you afraid to show them?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.