COVID’s been dwindling across the country – but cases have surged again in Navajo, Apache and Gila Counties.

In the past two weeks, cases have jumped 14% statewide -including 224% in Apache County, 59% in Navajo County and 36% in Gila County.

Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor

