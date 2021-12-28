SHOW LOW — Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District focuses on fire prevention and spreading fire safety.
As winter approaches, we all like to have hearty fires in our homes but they can often lead to destruction due to improper disposal of hot ashes. There can still be coals and hot ash in your fireplace days after the fire stopped. Timber Mesa is here to educate you on the correct way to dispose of hot ash to keep you and your home safe this winter.
Proper equipment is necessary when handling hot ashes. It is always best to have a metal shovel or tool to remove the remains, a metal bucket or container to put the ashes in, fireplace gloves to handle the equipment, and a water source to put out anything that may still be lit. Once you’ve gathered these items, you can start the process for disposal.
Start out with letting the ash cool. The remains may look like they’re no longer producing heat but that is not always the case. Allow the ash and coals several days to properly extinguish before removing them.
Once they’ve cooled, transfer the remains into a fireproof container to prevent another fire from starting. Take the container or bucket outside and wet down the ash to completely put everything out. Keep the ashes outside until they can be safely removed from your house. On trash day, put the ashes in their own bag and dispose of them.
Fire Investigator JD Pepper has investigated several recent fires that occurred due to hot ashes. Pepper said, “We have been fortunate that as of now, none of them had led to large loss of lives or property and to keep that from happening ensure that the ash and coals are completely cold.”
Knowing how to properly dispose of hot ashes ensures that your home and belongings are safe and that you’re better prepared after enjoying your nice, warm fire. We want to keep our community safe and help you better understand fire safety. If you would like to know more information on disposing hot ash or the different uses for ash please check out this source https://fireplacetown.com/how-to-dispose-of-fireplace-ashes
