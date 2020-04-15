SHOW LOW — ComfortFit Dentures, a locally-owned denture clinic, recently launched an effort called “White Mountains – WE CARE,” an initiative to help support Summit Healthcare by collecting donations to provide meals for healthcare workers.
White Mountains – WE CARE is asking the community for donations. These donations will be used in purchasing meals from local restaurants to be delivered to healthcare workers at Summit Healthcare.
Donations of any amount can be made at mycomfortfit.com/care, although any donation over $25 comes with a White Mountains – WE CARE t-shirt. Those who donate and receive a shirt are encouraged to share a photo on Facebook and Instagram and use the hashtags #wecareselfie and #wmwecare.
“We understand and appreciate that our local doctors, nurses, technicians, and patient care staff are putting themselves at risk every day to keep our community safe. We want to help give them the fuel they need to continue the battle,” said Dr. Brandon Arnow, owner of ComfortFit Dentures. “The goal of this initiative is not only to support our healthcare workers at Summit Healthcare, but to also spread goodness and uplift spirits in our White Mountain communities.”
The initiative is also collecting the following personal protective equipment (PPE) for donation to Summit Healthcare:
• N-95 Masks
• Faceshields
• Hand sanitizer
• Cloth masks for administrative workers
Donations of PPE can be dropped off at the ComfortFit Dentures offices at 301 North Central Avenue, Show Low, AZ 85902 on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. Pickup of these items can be coordinated for those outside the Show Low area.
White Mountains – WE CARE is coordinated in partnership with Summit Healthcare, 92.5 Q Country, iTalk 106.7, Majik 101.7, the Show Low Chamber of Commerce, and White Mountain Independent.
About ComfortFit Dentures: ComfortFit Dentures is located in Show Low, Ariz. and was established by Dr. Brandon Arnow. Since opening in 2019, ComfortFit has provided hand-crafted dentures to over 100 patients.
A web page with more information has been created at mycomfortfit.com/wecare. The page will include a place to donate and get a t-shirt, as well as provide updates on the effort.
