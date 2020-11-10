Emergency meeting of WMAT results in weekend lockdown

WHITERIVER – An emergency White Mountain Apache Tribe (WMAT) council meeting with the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was called on Friday, Nov. 6 for 1:30 p.m. with supervisors. Following the meeting, a press release announced a 57-hour lockdown beginning that same day at 8 p.m. until Monday, Nov. 9 at 5 a.m.
The lockdown message resounded loudly throughout social media from EOC, Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood, KNNB Apache Radio as well as Ready Navajo County. The message in-a-nutshell said that “no movement is allowed unless (it is) for medical attention or work with confirmation of work schedule. Stores will close at 6 p.m. tonight for the remainder of the weekend.”
In Lee-Gatewood’s weekly Facebook show, “Saturday Morning with Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood,” she reiterated that since April 2 the Stay At Home Order has remained in place and has not been lifted.
Lee-Gatewood said, “Only in the event of need for medical help, going to work or shopping for essentials — are the only times you should be out and about. If you are out, wear your mask.”
Lee-Gatewood said that the radio station had been doing daily announcements and using the dashboards to let people know how many positive cases they have been having.
“Friday’s emergency council meeting with EOC was because we had met that threshold – that within a three day period, if it all totals up to 45 to 57 positives, we would go into a lockdown. Because we met that threshold of 45 within a three day period we are now in a lock down...”
Lee-Gatewood said the lockdown is throughout the entire reservation.
“So I don’t forget anything, I am going to read. Traveling to and from work is OK. That is considered essential, especially if you work up the hill you are going to need an emergency letter. Take your badge and your uniform or something. All businesses on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation are now closed. That includes Bashas’, H Market, the service station is only opened from 9 a.m. until noon so emergency personnel, police officers, ambulances can fuel up during this time period. Only essential services have been identified and they will be working with the police department.”
Gatewood identified essential workers mandated to coordinate with the police department to support the lockdown as written in the council’s Resolution as:
Police Department / Dispatchers
EMS Department / Dispatchers
Fire Department
Client Business Office
Non-Emergency Medical Transport Companies
Community Health Workers
Rainbow Treatment Center Employees (security, IQS and Support Staff)
Emergency Operations Center Employees
Child Protective Services
Game Rangers / Dispatchers / Wildlife Technicians
Apache Enterprise Employees
WMAHA Security/dispatchers
Johns Hopkins Center for American Indian Health
Indian Health Service Employees
The resolution also stated, “This resolution shall not apply to continuous travel across the Reservation using state routes or U.S. Highway 60, provided that the persons traveling across the Reservation do not stop within the Reservation boundaries.”
Gatewood emphasized that if anyone does not comply with the lockdown mandates, the police department can do checkpoints and can also arrest persons for non-compliance. The fine is $1,000 per occurrence. Further consequences such as losing Tribal member privileges could be implemented as well. Those may include things such as losing the ability to get a hunting tag; to go wood cutting; to be able to apply for an educational scholarship; reimposition of housing rental fees and water utility bills. She affirmed that it is only for a weekend and asked members not to take any chances.
Late Saturday, Nov. 8, the Whiteriver Unified School District was granted permission by the EOC to proceed with meal delivery in spite of the weekend lockdown so that families could take advantage of meals being provided for children and youth.
As of Sunday, Nov. 8, the EOC stated their numbers have increased by one. Deaths remain at 42; there are 144 actives listed.
