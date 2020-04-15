PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The Blue Ridge Unified School District Fab Lab has an urgent need for donations. Students working at Fab Lab have been building items needed for the COVID-19 response. They have already made over 500 face shields as well as many other parts for state and local healthcare providers.
They are running out of supplies. Donations can be made to the school district and will be put into the district’s gifts and donations account. Make sure the FabLab/N95 name is mentioned for the donations. Amazon Gift cards can be addressed to Kevin Woolridge at kwoolridge@brusd.org. He is the teacher running the Fab Lab.
Woolridge said “The other need we have and I hope some of our big box stores can help with this, is more 4’x 8’ sheets of PETG: either the .02”, .03”, or .04” clear.”
All donations will be recorded and posted on the Mountain Makers Fighting Covid-19 page on their website https://www.facebook.com/Mountain-Makers-Fighting-Covid19-107118534277983.
Woolridge, his team, Blue Ridge School District and those receiving the supplies thank everyone for their help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.