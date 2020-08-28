It took a disaster — and a couple hundred Navajo County deaths.
But Navajo County’s finally getting enough money from the federal government to work actively to limit the spread of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.
Last week, the Navajo County Board of Supervisors approved several new agreements with the state and federal government to continue funding the threadbare ranks of its public health disease investigators bolstered by a gush of federal money during the pandemic.
“This will help us sustain the level of staffing we’ve brought on for COVID-19 response,” public health director Jeff Lee told the board of supervisors at last week’s meeting. “This will allow us to extend our disease surveillance.”
In the decade before the pandemic, the United States hollowed out its already fragmented and inconsistent public health system, especially in rural areas, according to a massive study by Kaiser Family Health Foundation.
The U.S. has far and away the most expensive medical system in the world, but spends less on public health per capita than most other industrialized nations.
But even as the cost of the overall healthcare system rose to three times as much as most other advanced countries, the public health sector withered.
Since 2010, state public health spending has dropped 16% per capita and local health department spending has dropped by 18%. The number of state and local public health workers had dropped by 38,000 between 2008 and the onset of the pandemic, according to the Kaiser Foundation study.
The federal Centers for Disease Control provides about 27% of the funding for public health nationally, with three-quarters of its budget going to county and state health departments. CDC funding has declined in the past decade and prior to the pandemic the Trump Administration had proposed an additional 16% cut.
The U.S. spends about $9,000 per person on healthcare, but has lower vaccination rates, a lower life expectancy, a higher infant death rate and more public health problems than most other advanced, industrialized countries. Studies suggest that most of the life-expectancy gains in the U.S. and other advanced countries have stemmed more from public health measures like clean water, vaccinations, smoking reduction and health education than from the far more expensive gains in medical care.
The pandemic has underscored those discrepancies. The U.S. has about 4% of the world’s population but accounts for about 25% of the COVID-19 deaths and infections. In the face of the pandemic, about 5 million Americans have lost their health insurance due to the surge in unemployment. Minority, low-income and Native American communities have been especially hard hit, mirroring decades of dramatically unequal access to health care and public health services.
Meanwhile, major U.S. health insurance companies reported big increases in profits in the early months of the pandemic, in part because many hospitals cancelled elective procedures and many people avoided going to hospitals. For instance, CVS Health reported net income for the second quarter this year of $3 billion, compared to $1 billion in the same quarter last year on revenues of $65 billion. Other large companies like Anthem, Humana and UnitedHealth group reported similar gains.
County health departments have struggled to cope with a succession of public health challenges, including the surge in opiate addiction and death, sexually transmitted diseases like HIV, rising suicide rates in rural areas, the annual onset of the flu, rising maternal death rates stemming from lack of prenatal care, rising obesity rates in children and a host of other issues.
Apache and Navajo Counties fare poorly on most measures of public health. In part, that reflects the relatively poor health status of people living on the Hopi, Navajo and Apache reservations. But it also reflects the highest poverty rates in the state — 29% of adults in Navajo County and 36% of the adults in Apache County. The two-county area has the lowest percentage of people with health insurance in the state, further underscoring the importance of the battered public health system.
The promised federal grant will enable the Navajo County Health Department to permanently hire health care workers and disease detectives paid so far with short-term emergency funding. The added money will run out in February 2022. Until then, the agreement will allow the department to continue to provide education and contact tracing for new cases of COVID-19, but also for other disease scourges like hepatitis, AIDS, sexually transmitted diseases, plague as well as public health threats like opiates.
“It will really enhance the level of service that we can provide to many of our partners throughout the county,” Lee told the board. “We can assign health workers to specific community partners and identify higher risk areas and organizations that can deal with those threats throughout the county.”
