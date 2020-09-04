PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) has partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizonans that need them the most.
ADHS encourages anyone in a vulnerable population, who is a student (or parents on behalf of students) or school staff member, or who may not be able to purchase a mask to place an order on the ADHS website.
Each order will provide 5 washable and reusable cloth face masks with a limit of one order per household. If you have questions about ordering, or for information on how this program works, please feel free to visit the FAQs page.
To place an order, visit azdhs.gov/ordermasks. For questions, visit azdhs.gov/MaskOrderFAQs.
