PHOENIX — Gov. Ducey today issued an executive order delaying the enforcement of eviction action orders for renters impacted by COVID-19. The order applies to renters who are quarantining due to COVID-19 or are facing economic hardship as a result of the outbreak. It will remain in effect for 120 days.
“Nobody should be forced out of their home because of COVID-19,” said Gov. Ducey. “This order is about protecting public health and providing relief to families impacted by this virus — whether through sickness or economic hardship. This is the right thing to do to support Arizona families during their time of need and prevent the spread of COVID-19."
Today’s action aligns with recent federal actions. On March 18, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced a suspension of all evictions for HUD-financed properties. On the same day, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) directed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to suspend foreclosures and evictions for at least 60 days due to the coronavirus national emergency.
The Arizona Department of Housing offers assistance to Arizonans struggling to make mortgage payments. Through the Department’s “Save Our Home AZ” (SOHAZ) program, Arizonans may qualify for:
-Principal Reduction Assistance,
-Monthly Mortgage Subsidy Assistance for under and unemployed Arizonans,
-And Second Lien Elimination Assistance.
SOHAZ Program questions may be directed to the Arizona Department of Housing, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. by calling (602) 771-1000 or by visiting housing.az.gov/save-our-home.
The Arizona Department of Housing also operates a toll-free hotline staffed with housing counselors to answer questions about housing in Arizona. To reach a housing counselor toll free, Arizonans can call: 1-877-448-1211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.