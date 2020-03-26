Show Low, AZ (85901)

Today

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 33F. SSW winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 33F. SSW winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.