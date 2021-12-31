Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District recently completed a nationwide recruitment for a new Division Chief of Training. The candidates that applied underwent a comprehensive didactic and tactical process to find the right fit. Out of 12 applicants, Captain Taber Heisler was promoted as the new Division Chief.
The Division Chief of Training plays an important role in the fire district by assisting all personnel to meet the expectations of their position and developing programs and recommendations to promote the proficiency, professionalism, and efficiency of employees. The Division Chief of Training provides a training environment conducive to cooperation, learning, and safety. Chief Heisler’s vision for the Training Division is “a training environment that not only meets the need of nearly 30,000 training hours annually but does that in such a way that it is engaging and inclusive of our members, customers, and community partners."
Heisler has 20 years of fire service experience with six years at Heber Overgaard Fire District, five years at Forest Lakes Fire District, and six years at Lakeside Fire District before the merger that created the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District. Heisler has worked for Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District for seven years most recently as a Captain/Paramedic.
He has two Associates Degree, one in Fire Science and the other in Paramedicine, a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Safety and Emergency Services Management, a Master’s Degree in Leadership, and is a graduate of the Managing Officer Program through the National Fire Academy. He is certified as a Firefighter I and II, CPR/First Aid Instructor, Blue Card Incident Commander, Fire Officer I and II, Paramedic, Fire Instructor, Incident Safety Officer, HazMat Technician, NFA Managing Officer, ACLS Instructor, PALS Instructor, CPSE Fire Officer, Extrication Instructor, Leadership I, II, and III, and Battalion Chief PQW Completion.
Chief Heisler has an amazing family with his wife of eight years and their seven kids.
Timber Mesa Fire Chief Bryan Savage said, “Chief Heisler is a welcomed addition to our training staff. I know that he will carry on the proud traditions of the Chief Officers who served in the Training Division before him; I am also confident that he will propel our training programs to new heights.“
