WHITERIVER — The White Mountain Apache Tribe’s Election Commission canvassed the votes of Wednesday’s General Election and certified the winners on Thursday. It is official that former District 4 Councilman Kasey Velasquez is the new tribal chairman.
Other winners of the election include Vice Chairman Jerome Kasey III; District I Councilman Travis J. Tessay Sr., District 2 Councilman Ranaldo Daren; District 3 Councilwoman Annette Tenijeth; District IV Councilwoman Mariddie Craig; and District IV Councilman Gary Alchesay.
This was Velasquez’s second run for the office of chairman. He said he worked as a councilman for two years and then was vice chairman for the tribe in 2014; he ran in 2018 and lost and said he “left with his head held high, took defeat, accepted it and moved on.”
He got a job at Canyon Day Junior High and within six months was promoted to dean of students. When approached by others to run for council, he sought his family’s permission and ran for a seat in District 4 and won in 2020. With the arrival of the pandemic he decided to once again run for chairman.
“I feel that the four years I served with Chairman (Ronnie) Lupe as vice chairman that I learned from him. He is the first tribal leader that I learned from. I traveled to Washington, D.C. with him and certain other places, and I also spoke at his funeral,” said Velasquez.
Following certification of the election on Friday, Velasquez told the Independent, “One of the things I want to do is to applaud Gwendena Lee-Gatewood for being the first tribal chairwoman in the history of the White Mountain Apache Tribe. She worked through the COVID-19 pandemic. Her work was appreciated by me and I respect that.”
Velasquez said he wants to be the chairman who works with all his council members and to unify the council as one. He said his immediate concern is water rights, followed by a review of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for audit purposes to make sure it is within its scope.
“I want to be transparent about our tribe,” said Velasquez. “The first thing that comes to my mind is to be transparent to the tribal members. I want an audit on our finances. As a new chairman coming in, I want to know where the tribe is financially. I want an independent financial analysis of our tribe so our tribe and council coming in all have identifiers to look at so we know where we are as we review.”
Velasquez also wants to look at Indian gaming rights and, after two years of the pandemic, he wants to see the Apache Fair and Rodeo return, along with other festivities for the tribe and Indian Country.
Another area of focus for Velasquez is the tribe’s scholarships. He says that the current amount of $3,500 is not enough and tribal members need to get better education.
Velasquez said he was raised in an impoverished family where, after his father’s death, his mother provided their bread and butter. She took care of the family and taught them the essence of higher education. He took what she said to heart and he obtained two master’s degrees and a bachelor’s degree.
“It’s been a tough race,” said Velasquez, “but it is time to settle the tribe down and evaluate economic development. The tribe needs to go back to work. Enough with administrative leave and working from home virtually. We need to get back into the norm of working again and accept the fact that COVID-19 will be with us — we do not know how long — but we need to still encourage our tribal members to get COVID-19 shots and medical help.”
Velasquez is scheduled to begin his role as chairman on May 4.
“It is time to rest. Other than that, I will look to the vice chairman and he and I will sit down and have a meeting and work together for the betterment of the tribe,” said Velasquez.
