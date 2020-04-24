Low response rate for the Census in Show Low

SHOW LOW – The 2020 Census is underway and over 70 million households across America have responded to date, representing over 48% of all households.
However, the rate of response from residents living in Show Low is 32.1%, significantly lower than the national (50.7%) and state (48.4%) response rates.
Residents living in Show Low who respond to the census receive numerous benefits. Census population figures determine how much each city will receive in annual state and federal monies to fund community programs and services. Every resident who is counted equals more shared revenues, which are used to build and maintain roads, water and sewer services, recreational facilities and parks, and funds the police, senior citizen centers, schools, day care centers, etc.
For the first time ever, the Census is providing online forms with electronic submittal. The bilingual form includes seven questions for each member in the household to answer, with two additional questions for the head of household. Individuals who choose not to participate in the online version of the Census will be visited at a later date by a Census worker.
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Census Bureau is adjusting 2020 Census operations in order to:
• Protect the health and safety of the American public and Census Bureau employees.
• Implement guidance from federal, state and local authorities.
• Ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities.
The Census Bureau temporarily suspended 2020 Census field data collection activities in March. Steps are already being taken to reactivate field offices beginning June 1, 2020, in preparation for the resumption of field data collection operations as quickly as possible following June 1.
Participating in the Census is an easy way to benefit your community for the next ten years. For more information, call Planning and Zoning Director Justen Tregaskes at (928) 532-4041.
