City of Show Low employees and volunteers typically recognize and honor the Martin Luther King Day holiday with a Day of Service in the spring with an annual community clean-up project. In the city’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the service project has been postponed to a date yet to be determined. Updated information about the project will be posted to the City of Show Low and City of Show Low Parks and Recreation social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, Nextdoor, Twitter) and the Show Low website calendar at www.showlowaz.gov/calendar.aspx at a future date.
The King Day of Service was initiated by Congress in 1994 to honor King’s legacy of service to strengthen communities and achieve common goals through volunteerism. The aim is to bring together people of all ages and backgrounds to improve lives and bridge social barriers.
The city apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this postponement. For more information, call (928) 532-4140.
