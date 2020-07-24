Some 5.4 million workers nationally have lost their heath insurance due to the historic surge in unemployment caused by the pandemic, according to a just-release report by Families USA, a health care consumer advocacy group.
Arizona has seen an historic increase in the share of the population without insurance, although the expansion of the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System through the federal Affordable Care Act has cushioned the blow, according to the study.
The total number of adults without insurance rose from 6 million in February to 23 million in April before declining to about 18 million in June, according to Census Bureau estimates.
“The economic crash resulting from the pandemic led an estimated 5.4 million workers to become uninsured, by far the largest coverage loss in U.S. history. After just three months, the number of adults joining the ranks of the uninsured was already 39 percent higher than the previous ANNUAL increase ever recorded,” the report concluded.
The US has now seen more than 125,000 deaths and 2.5 million infections from the pandemic. Arizona in the past several weeks has had among the nation’s fastest increases in both new cases and deaths.
Rural counties like Gila County, Navajo County and Apache County remain particularly hard hit, with a far larger share of the population already depending on AHCCCS. About half of the population of Apache and Navajo counties rely on AHCCCS for healthcare and about 30 percent of the population of Gila County.
Families USA called on Congress to include emergency measures to ensure that people who lose their work-based health insurance can still find coverage. The study estimated that 15-19 percent of Arizona residents now have no health insurance, a more than 50 percent increase since the start of the pandemic. Only eight other states have a bigger uninsured population. The states now hardest hit by the virus generally have the highest percentage of residents without insurance, the report concluded.
The lack of medical insurance not only leads to bankruptcy, higher death rates and skipped care, it also makes people less likely to find out whether they’re infected and therefore more likely to spread the virus, the report concluded.
The House and Senate this week are expected to enter into tough negotiations about a second rescue package. At the onset of the pandemic, Congress approved a $3 trillion bundle of measures that included $1,200 checks for most Americans, a $600 weekly boost to unemployment payments, help for businesses forced to close, a bailout for industries like airlines, payroll loans for businesses who lost revenue but opted not to lay off workers and a host of other programs that cushioned the blow. Most of those measures expire in August or have already used up the money allotted.
House Democrats want a new, $3 trillion package, that would extend the higher unemployment benefits, cut a second check to individual taxpayers, extend the payroll grant/loan program, provide more money to help schools reopen, spend billions for more testing and extend support for overloaded hospitals.
Senate Republicans are working on a competing, $1 trillion package with money for roughly $300 billion for businesses, $300 million for schools and businesses and $400 million for a new round of stimulus checks, smaller unemployment benefits and tax breaks for small businesses. The White House has already signaled opposition to expanded testing support for the states.
Families USA urged Congress to include money to ensure people don’t lose their healthcare if they get laid off, can’t find work or have risk factors that make it too dangerous for them to go back to work.
Not only did the first stimulus package provide little money to continue health insurance, but the federal government has joined Arizona and a dozen other states in a lawsuit seeking to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, which had previously cut the number of Americans without insurance in half.
Numerous studies have shown a lack of insurance has a big impact on whether people seek treatment. Findings on the lack of insurance include:
• A four-fold increase in the number of people who delay or skip medical care – from 7 percent to 28 percent.
• A big increase in the number of people who said they would not seek medical care if they had symptoms of COVID, including 14 percent of the general population and 22 percent of low-income residents, young people and minorities.
• An increased chance people would spread the virus for lack of treatment or return to work to obtain coverage, even if they thought they might be carrying the virus.
• The impact of the virus has increased both poverty and the share of the population without insurance. A US Census survey found 48 percent of Americans have lost employment income since March and 26 million families report they did not have enough to eat. About 38 million adults said they weren’t sure they’d have enough money for next month's rent or mortgage.
Specific measures to minimize the number of people without insurance urged by FamiliesUSA include:
• Provide funding so people can keep their work-based insurance while they’re unemployed through the existing COBRA Act.
• Provide increased premium tax credits for low and moderate-income consumers covered by the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act.
• Provide $600 million to help laid-off workers enroll in existing health coverage programs.
• Open a special enrollment period so workers whose situation has changed can apply for coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
• Boost federal support for state Medicaid programs like AHCCCS.
