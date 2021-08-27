Navajo County this week approved a $1.1 million contract with the federal government this week to improve vaccination rates — both against COVID-19 and for a host of other ailments.
The contract includes extra money to try to boost vaccination rates for low-income and minority populations — who face financial, economic and other barriers to getting the array of shots that dramatically reduce the odds of getting seriously ill.
The non-reservation population in southern Navajo County has an extremely low vaccination rate against COVID, with only about a third of residents fully vaccinated.
But the county also has low vaccination rates for measles, hepatitis, flu, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus and a host of other preventable, potentially lethal illnesses.
The federal government will give the county $1.1 million to provide education, outreach, vaccination clinics and a host of other services to try to boost the county’s alarmingly low vaccination rate.
The pandemic has worsened an already alarming lack of vaccination coverage, especially school-based childhood vaccines.
Already-low childhood vaccination rates declined last year — partly because people were more often stuck at home and reluctant to go to the doctor’s office.
The growing political backlash against the safe and highly effective COVID-19 vaccine coupled with a fresh flood of vaccine misinformation has made things more difficult for all vaccines.
COVID-19 has also underscored the existing inequity in the US system, with blacks, Hispanics, the uninsured, people covered by public programs like AHCCCS and low-income populations much less likely to get the life-protecting shots.
Early on in the pandemic, the death rates among Blacks, Hispanics and Native Americans was much higher than among whites infected by the virus.
This likely reflected different access to healthcare as well as higher rates of things like heart disease, diabetes and other pre-existing conditions that increase the risk of illness and death.
Despite the higher risk from an infection, vaccination rates among Hispanics and Blacks are often half the rate among whites.
So minority populations facing a greater risk are less likely to take advantage of the best way to avoid illness and death.
The Navajo and White Mountain Apache reservations represent an interesting break from that pattern when it comes to COVID-19.
Both suffered high infection and death rates early in the pandemic.
However, an all-out community supported effort and a flood of federal money helped the beleaguered Indian Health Services mount one of the nation’s most successful vaccination campaigns.
The Navajo Nation now has an 88% vaccination rate, compared to about 34% in the non-reservation portions of Navajo County, according to health department figures.
In Arizona, Hispanics make up about 30% of the population, but only 12% of the people fully vaccinated for COVID, according to one recent survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Some of the same dynamics play out for other vaccines. For instance, the measles vaccine is 93% effective against the potentially lethal disease. But even though the world has had a safe and effective measles vaccine since 1974, in 2017 measles infected 18 million people world-wide and killed 84,000 children under the age of 5.
Most of the deaths have taken place in low-income countries, with fragmented public health systems. However, even in the United States before the pandemic vaccination rates were on the decline due to an active and largely misinformed anti-vaccination effort.
Measles is even more infectious than COVID-19, so more than 90% of the population would have to get vaccinated before the disease will die out.
Instead, the number of cases and clusters of measles was on the rise — even before the pandemic reduced overall vaccination rates.
In the US, low vaccine coverage for measles and other childhood diseases also goes hand in hand with poverty, lack of medical insurance, lack of access to care, minority status and living in rural areas.
Not counting COVID-19, the overall childhood vaccination rate is about 71%, according to a study by Georgetown University. That includes 77% of privately insured children, 66% of children covered by public Medicaid programs like AHCCCS, 62% of children living in poverty, 66% of Black children, 58% of Hispanic kids and 73% of white children.
